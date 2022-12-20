Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local FoodsMelissa FrostEphrata, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve
A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
Lancaster man hired to clean out shed charged with burglary and criminal mischief
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary following an alleged attempted trespassing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Gran Khan Abdul Rashid, 23, from Lancaster, was reportedly hired to clean a shed in the backyard of the victim's property on Nov. 30....
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
nccpdnews.com
NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
Man shot during home invasion in Northeast Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured following a home invasion Christmas Eve morning in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road. Police and EMS were dispatched to an apartment building around 7:05am. According to initial emergency radio traffic, a suspect was possibly shot by a resident of the home.
Police Seek Help Identifying Victim Struck By Train In Montgomery County
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying him, after he was struck by a train behind Wissahickon Avenue in Upper Gwynedd Township. Authorities say the accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Friday, Dec. 23.
Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas
The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one. Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.
abc27.com
Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Thomas Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla that has a PA Registration JJL-3807. Cortellessa Jr. was last seen in the...
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Pa. man dies in crash that sent his vehicle into a house: police
The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
Police investigating Dauphin County shooting
Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
Upper Darby police seek public's help in search for missing 76-year-old man
Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.
WGAL
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
Driver’s blood-alcohol was 3x the legal limit in deadly Airport Road crash, DA says
The driver in a deadly wrong-way, head-on crash in Lehigh County had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time, the county district attorney announced. Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside, Pa., was arraigned Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault...
Comments / 1