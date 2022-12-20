ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oley, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect

YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
YORK, PA
nccpdnews.com

NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
NEWARK, DE
Berks Weekly

Man shot during home invasion in Northeast Reading

The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured following a home invasion Christmas Eve morning in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road. Police and EMS were dispatched to an apartment building around 7:05am. According to initial emergency radio traffic, a suspect was possibly shot by a resident of the home.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police

Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating Dauphin County shooting

Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

