Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season
This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
Habitat for Humanity: Home and hope for the holidays
At our recent home dedication, despite freezing temperatures, the feeling of hope, gratitude and community truly made it feel like the “most wonderful time of the year.” We were excited to celebrate home with eight families earlier this week — creating the gift of home, a place where families can thrive.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District honors several key employees for their work
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently honored several employees’ outstanding performance, longevity, and commitment to organizational values. Eight individuals were recognized for exemplifying district values:. Accountability, Mark Mantua; Community Partnership, Kira Koppel; Customer Confidence, Mike Medina; Environmental Stewardship, Kate Isaacson; Leadership and Continuous Improvement, Niko Nemcanin; Long...
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
Linda Hill, longtime local marketing agency owner, passes the torch
After 25 years of marketing agency ownership and more than 35 years in the industry, Linda Hill, the president of Edwards-based Hill Aevium, has announced her retirement. Hill has sold her firm to Megan Talbott, who will be making a return to Eagle County. Hill is well known for her...
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
VIDEO: It’s a Thresher Glade holiday at Beaver Creek: ON THE HILL 12.23.22
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a run through Thresher Glade at Beaver Creek while spreading cheer and good news for those incoming visitors dreaming of a white Christmas.
Avon Police congratulates Citizen’s Academy class of ‘22
After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy participants graduated from the academy in November. Citizen’s Academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s...
Howard: A cheerful holiday season
We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health receives $499K from Katz Amsterdam Trust and Foundation
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Eagle County. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate funding of over $13.5M, to help increase overall...
‘An extremely rare event:’ Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
A lasting legacy for Todd Johnson: Local family starts fundraiser for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health￼
Charismatic, compassionate, giving, selfless, adventurous and funny were just some of the adjectives used to describe Todd Johnson at his recent celebration of life. “Todd had a heart of gold,” wrote his step-sister Hallie in her speech at the ceremony. “He knew how to slow down, live in the moment, and treat others well.”
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
