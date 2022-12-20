ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season

This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity: Home and hope for the holidays

At our recent home dedication, despite freezing temperatures, the feeling of hope, gratitude and community truly made it feel like the “most wonderful time of the year.” We were excited to celebrate home with eight families earlier this week — creating the gift of home, a place where families can thrive.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District honors several key employees for their work

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently honored several employees’ outstanding performance, longevity, and commitment to organizational values. Eight individuals were recognized for exemplifying district values:. Accountability, Mark Mantua; Community Partnership, Kira Koppel; Customer Confidence, Mike Medina; Environmental Stewardship, Kate Isaacson; Leadership and Continuous Improvement, Niko Nemcanin; Long...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer

Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Police congratulates Citizen’s Academy class of ‘22

After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy participants graduated from the academy in November. Citizen’s Academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Howard: A cheerful holiday season

We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award

Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy