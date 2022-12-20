ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge

Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said. He shaved again Thursday for a Yankee Stadium news conference to discuss his $162 million, six-year contract, the 30-year-old left-hander appearing at a ballpark without a beard for what he said likely was the first time since rookie ball in 2014. New York famously has a team rule against beards and long hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs may have just found a sleeper lefty to add to pitching staff

The Chicago Cubs might be able to help broker a career resurgence for a left-handed pitcher. Some would view Roenis Elias’s MLB career as a massive failure, but there’s a potential pathway toward a career resurgence for the left-handed pitcher that the Chicago Cubs are hoping for. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

3 left field options better than Aaron Hicks for the Yankees to pursue

These three trade targets would be much better options for the New York Yankees in left field than Aaron Hicks. Open up a phone book at your grandparents’ house, point to a name, and you will probably land on a more preferred choice for the New York Yankees in left field than Aaron Hicks. The team plans to go forward with him as their starting left fielder next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

