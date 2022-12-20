Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
College football’s 3 biggest winners in the transfer portal so far
As the early signing period gets underway, here are three college football programs that have struck big in landing plenty of talent through the transfer portal. One of the most incredible (or infuriating, depending on who you ask) aspects about college football in its current form is the transfer portal. This mythical machine is a tool by which college football programs can be overhauled overnight. A team can significantly improve in one offseason if the transfer portal is used correctly.
Meet the 2022 Charlotte Observer high school football all-stars, the best in the region
Our annual Christmas Day tradition: 2022 All-Observer prep football team
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends
CaneSport is doing an in-depth evaluation of this year’s Miami commits to assign letter grades at each position. Today it's the TE's turn.
Bengals’ team plane makes emergency landing at JFK following win over Patriots: reports
A celebratory flight home turned scary for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, the Bengals’ team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport after an engine failed, according to multiple reports. The team was switching planes at around 9 p.m. at the New York airport. One person on board told WLWT, an NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, that it was “a little rough but it was okay” and they “landed safely” in Queens. The Bengals, according to @SportsAviation on Twitter, were aboard Delta Flight 8861 which took off from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island at 7:35 p.m. ET and landed at JFK 71 minutes later. Reports also said they were expected to leave JFK at around 9:30 p.m. ET and return to Cincinnati by midnight. The Bengals won their seventh straight game on Saturday, 22-18. They did lead 22-0 at one point, but held on for their 11th victory of the season. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Miami football: PFF names Thomas Gore 22nd best transfer top DL
Pro football focus named Thomas Gore the 22nd-best transfer and the top defensive tackle in the portal. Gore committed to the Miami football program on Wednesday during the Early National Signing Period. On Wednesday, head coach Mario Cristobal stated that DTs and wide receivers are the primary transfer need. Gore...
