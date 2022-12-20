Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week.

Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police said two vehicles crashed on the bridge before being hit by a third vehicle. Multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries Verona Police Chief David Dresser said at the time he believed were non-life-threatening.

While officials are still investigating the crash, weather is believed to have been a factor.

