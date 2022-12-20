ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

foxbangor.com

Stevens reacts to 16 recruits signed in early signing period

ORONO – Maine football announced 16 recruits as part of the early signing period on Wednesday. It was head coach Jordan Stevens’ first full offseason after taking over the program late in 2021. His staff brought in a good number of early recruits to Orono, including a few of Maine’s own.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Fast Break Week 3: 1-on-1 with Hampden Academy’s Bella and Zach McLaughlin

BANGOR – Hampden Academy’s Bella and Zach McLaughlin joined Tyler Krusz in the Fox Bangor studio to talk about the start of their respective seasons for the Broncos. Both Bella and Zach are coming off tough losses to talented Oxford Hills teams, and are looking to rebound heading into matchups with Bangor next week. Both Bella, a senior, and Zach, a junior, have had impressive starts to the 2022-23 season, and look to keep it rolling into February.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Broncos fall to Vikings at home behind strong effort from Pelletier

HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy boys basketball fell to Oxford Hills on Thursday night, 69-42. The Broncos trailed by 11 at the half, with the Vikings taking a 29-18 lead into the break. Oxford Hills used a big second half to grow a twenty point lead and secure their fourth victory in a row to open the year.
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Saunders scores 31 as Brewer boys hoops routs Cony, remains unbeaten

AUGUSTA – Brewer boys basketball moved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated previously unbeaten Cony 94-44. The game was relatively close after the first quarter, with the Witches holding a 20-14 lead. Brewer would extend their lead to 31-22 at the half, but Cony hardly had an...
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Ellsworth remains unbeaten with big second half run to down Presque Isle

ELLSWORTH – What was just a three-point game at halftime turned into a dominating win for Ellsworth, as the Eagles came out on top over Presque Isle 66-39. The game was back-and-forth to start, tied at 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Eagles took a slight lead over the Wildcats, up 23-20 before the break. Then, they went on a 28-8 run for the entire third quarter, and rode that to their fourth straight win to open the year.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Holiday Weekend Community Calendar

Due to the nature of the storm over the weekend – double check if events will still occur. Join the Mad Kat staff in wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can get your hands on. Stone Tree Farm and Cidery, Unity. 4 pm – 8 pm. Wear your...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fast Break Week 3: A Minute With Nokomis’ Madden White

NEWPORT – For the third “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Nokomis senior Madden White. White answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, favorite holiday tradition, best gift you’ve ever given, and more!
NEWPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain

MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Wanted Massachusetts man arrested in Waterville

WATERVILLE– Local, state and federal authorities arrested a wanted Massachusetts man following a standoff at a Waterville residence. According to Maine State Police, a search warrant was executed at 224 County Road after information indicated that 31-year-old Diego Martinez was hiding there. Martinez had been sought by multiple Maine...
WATERVILLE, ME
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

City of Bangor warming centers for Friday

BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME

