ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelter Friday

Palm Beach County is preparing for an arctic cold front, which is forecast to impact the area beginning Friday evening through this weekend. Palm Beach County officials announced Friday that the Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades located at 341 NW 11th St.will open at 7 p.m. The shelter will close as necessary based on weather conditions.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers

Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects. Contact 5 spoke in Octoberwith Tim Mehaffey who owns Roof It Better in Stuart. He's been trying to recoup his losses after a...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Juno Beach Pier holiday service will go on despite cold snap

As the saying goes, man plans and God laughs. But as Holy Spirit Lutheran Church volunteers prepare for their popular Juno Beach Pier service on Friday, many are more worried about Mother Nature's demeanor. "It's funny because they are concerned about it," Pastor Jim Graeser said. Church volunteers are preparing...
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert

Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing Boca Raton boy, city police said Friday night that the child has been located in good condition, and the father was arrested and charged with interference with custody. Boca Raton police said Vinie Ristick abducted his 18-month-old son...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall

A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall. Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie man, 66, loses control of truck, dies in crash, FHP says

A 66-year-old man died after he lost control of his pickup truck and crash Friday morning in the city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said. At 10:55 a.m., FHP said the Port St. Lucie man was driving his 2001 black Ford Ranger pickup truck down northbound St. James Drive in the outside lane, approaching Northwest Scepter Drive. For reasons still to be determined, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle, FHP said.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison

A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Craig Goldstein, 60, the former owner of a towing company in Broward County, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting income.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana

One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested another teenager in connection with the fatal shooting. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday morning that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing a first-degree...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Holiday travelers deal with flight cancellations as winter storm hits US

South Florida airports were busy Thursday as holiday travelers hoped to avoid getting stranded by a major winter storm. Wintry weather is expected to continue impacting air travel for the next few days while the possibility of thunderstorms in South Florida could cause travel delays too. Delays and cancellations were...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Couple's memorial statue of granddaughter stolen

A Delray Beach couple has been left devastated after someone stole a memorial the represented their beloved granddaughter who died in 2011. For the past year, Debbie Arrigo and her husband Joe have lived inside the gated community of Rainberry Bay, a 55-plus neighborhood located just west of Interstate 95. Their home has always been easy to find thanks to a special landmark that sits outside underneath their mailbox.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Marine Corps veteran in need gifted car for Christmas

It was an early Christmas gift that Marine Corps veteran George Morales will not forget. "I'm in shock. This couldn't have come at a better time," Morales said as he was handed the keys to a car. The gift from the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund happened Thursday morning in North...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Mall at Wellington Green

The Mall at Wellington Green wrapped up the 2022 holiday shopping season with a busy day on Christmas Eve, as shoppers flocked to purchase last-minute gifts for their friends and family. “Lots of cars for sure," said Liana Torres, who came to get one more gift for a family member....
WELLINGTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy