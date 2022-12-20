LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts were running at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of about 1.16 million properties in January, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered below 4%. By October, starts had slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 855,000, as long-term mortgage rates climbed above 7% for the first time in two decades, crushing many would-be homebuyers’ purchasing power. The slowdown has single-family housing starts set to fall for the first time in 11 years, with another pullback likely in 2023. Carl Reichardt, a homebuilding analyst at BTIG, forecasts that single-family housing starts will drop about 11% this year and double that in 2023, before climbing 5% in 2024.

16 DAYS AGO