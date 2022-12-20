Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Biggest House In California
It has five swimming pools and a 50-car garage.
The Best Month of 2023 To Buy A Home
Next year could be a total about-face for the real estate market, say some experts. Housing Wire predicts that lower mortgage rates and more demand could fuel the industry in 2023 if inflation...
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
These 10 U.S. cities offer homebuyers the most bang for their buck
The soaring price of homes in the nation's metropolitan areas is forcing buyers to look elsewhere for cheaper options — particularly in midsize cities in the South and Midwest. Places like Chattanooga, Tennessee; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Louisville, Kentucky, may soon become the nation's hottest housing markets as home...
Homeowners looking to move are eyeing cities in this state
Homebuyers looking to offset soaring home prices and near-7% mortgage rates and are more willing than ever to shop outside of their city, according to a new study.
You Should Probably Wait to Buy a Home
Should you even try to buy a house right now? Asking real-estate agents, economists, and potential homebuyers that question is likely to elicit something between a whimper and a scream these days. “It never feels like a great time to buy a house,” Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, told me. “You’re committing yourself to paying this enormous mortgage over a really long period of time.” But, she said, something that is always “a little bit scary” is “particularly scary” right now. Many Americans seem to share that sentiment: Half as many home sales occurred this past July as in the same month two years ago.
Gimme shelter: fewer homes being built as builders pull back
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts were running at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of about 1.16 million properties in January, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered below 4%. By October, starts had slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 855,000, as long-term mortgage rates climbed above 7% for the first time in two decades, crushing many would-be homebuyers’ purchasing power. The slowdown has single-family housing starts set to fall for the first time in 11 years, with another pullback likely in 2023. Carl Reichardt, a homebuilding analyst at BTIG, forecasts that single-family housing starts will drop about 11% this year and double that in 2023, before climbing 5% in 2024.
4 Housing Truths Buyers and Sellers Are Struggling to Face
Let the home buyer (and seller) beware -- of these misconceptions.
Here's how much home sellers spend to spruce up their property before listing them
Home sellers typically spend around $5,400 sprucing up their houses before putting them on the market, a new survey shows. That breaks down to roughly $3,782 on landscaping, $1,432 on painting and $174 on carpet cleaning, according to the findings from Zillow and Thumbtack. Painting and landscaping do the most to attract buyers, the survey found.
The American Dream of homeownership is hanging on by a thread, and there are hardly any solutions in sight
For millennials like me, the possibility of homeownership feels like asking, "How do you hold a moonbeam in your hand?"
Builder
Survey: Americans Can’t Afford to Move and Struggle to Stay in Current Living Situations
A majority of Americans agree “the American dream of owning a home is dead” because of affordability issues, according to “The State of Real Estate” survey released by The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice. The survey found a majority of respondents dream of owning a home of their own but feel costs are making homeownership unattainable.
marketplace.org
The housing market was a roller coaster ride this year
Data out Wednesday shows existing home sales in the U.S. plunged 7.7% in November from October to the lowest level in 2½ years. Recent data for single-family homebuilding and permits, which fell last month as well, are also at levels not seen since they crashed early in the pandemic.
Comments / 0