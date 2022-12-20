ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What it means to be under a snow emergency

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before the snow begins to fall, cities across metro Detroit are declaring snow emergencies. As of Thursday evening, 15 snow emergencies have been declared in our area that all begin at varying times. We have a list of snow emergencies in Southeast Michigan and metro Detroit.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
DTE prepared for winter storm to knock out power to thousands

Power outages are a big concern on Friday as the combination of wind, ice and extreme temperatures has DTE urging customers to prepare for widespread outages. Wind gusts are expected to hit 50+ mph throughout the day in much of metro Detroit, dropping wind chill temperatures below zero. The company...
DETROIT, MI
A few thousand outages reported after winter storm in metro Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of the winter storm, utility companies were preparing for the possibility of widespread outages. However for much of Friday, those outages were few and far between. A few pockets of metro Detroit did get hit with outages including a small area of Hamtramck. “No...
DETROIT, MI
Here's how to track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to dump a few inches of snow to more than 6" in some spots of metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday. The storm is also bringing cold temperatures with below-zero wind chills, meaning the roads are slick and snow-covered throughout the area.
DETROIT, MI
Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
DETROIT, MI
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
DTE Energy updates customers about winter storm restoration efforts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an email sent to 7 Action News early Saturday morning, DTE's Storm Response Team confirms power has been restored for approximately 80% of the 23,300 DTE customers who were impacted by the winter storm. As of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, 5,120 remain without power. DTE Energy...
DETROIT, MI
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday. All westbound lanes of I-96 at Telegraph in Wayne County remains closed due to an accident. The left shoulder and left lane of eastbound I-696 at Woodward...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Flights to and from Metro Airport feeling winter storms effects

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — As the large winter storm is approaching metro Detroit, it is already affecting flights in and out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport. As of now, only a few flights in and out of the airport are affected, mostly to and from Midwestern cities like Chicago and St. Louis which are already being hit by the snow and winds.
DETROIT, MI
Some face dangerous road conditions to see family for Christmas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s almost Christmas and despite a heavy winter storm impacting our area, many families are still making a long drive to visit loves ones. 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet went live on the roads Friday evening with a look at conditions and how families are making it through our area.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during the winter storm

(WXYZ) — Veterinarians are warning pet owners to be mindful of their animals during the winter storm. They say the key to keeping them safe is to limit the amount of time they're out in the elements. For Hannah Frelich and her dog Rebel, going to the dog park...
DETROIT, MI
Expected bitter cold temperatures pose serious risks to elderly, homeless

The snow is not the only thing that will pack a punch on Friday. Better cold temperatures and strong winds have the potential to pose health risks for vulnerable populations. That includes the elderly, especially in the event of a power outage. Also, people experiencing homelessness in a cold like...
DETROIT, MI
Ask Dr. Nandi: How to prevent frostbite and signs to look out for

(WXYZ) — The impending snowstorm is bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the season, putting your health and safety at risk. One of the biggest dangers of the subzero weather is frostbite. The bitter cold temperatures increase your risk of experiencing frostbite. That’s when your skin and underlying...
MICHIGAN STATE

