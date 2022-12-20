Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
What it means to be under a snow emergency
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before the snow begins to fall, cities across metro Detroit are declaring snow emergencies. As of Thursday evening, 15 snow emergencies have been declared in our area that all begin at varying times. We have a list of snow emergencies in Southeast Michigan and metro Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
DTE prepared for winter storm to knock out power to thousands
Power outages are a big concern on Friday as the combination of wind, ice and extreme temperatures has DTE urging customers to prepare for widespread outages. Wind gusts are expected to hit 50+ mph throughout the day in much of metro Detroit, dropping wind chill temperatures below zero. The company...
Tv20detroit.com
A few thousand outages reported after winter storm in metro Detroit
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of the winter storm, utility companies were preparing for the possibility of widespread outages. However for much of Friday, those outages were few and far between. A few pockets of metro Detroit did get hit with outages including a small area of Hamtramck. “No...
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how to track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to dump a few inches of snow to more than 6" in some spots of metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday. The storm is also bringing cold temperatures with below-zero wind chills, meaning the roads are slick and snow-covered throughout the area.
Tv20detroit.com
Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
Tv20detroit.com
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm has settled into southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
DTE Energy updates customers about winter storm restoration efforts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an email sent to 7 Action News early Saturday morning, DTE's Storm Response Team confirms power has been restored for approximately 80% of the 23,300 DTE customers who were impacted by the winter storm. As of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, 5,120 remain without power. DTE Energy...
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday. All westbound lanes of I-96 at Telegraph in Wayne County remains closed due to an accident. The left shoulder and left lane of eastbound I-696 at Woodward...
Tv20detroit.com
Flights to and from Metro Airport feeling winter storms effects
METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — As the large winter storm is approaching metro Detroit, it is already affecting flights in and out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport. As of now, only a few flights in and out of the airport are affected, mostly to and from Midwestern cities like Chicago and St. Louis which are already being hit by the snow and winds.
Tv20detroit.com
Some face dangerous road conditions to see family for Christmas
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s almost Christmas and despite a heavy winter storm impacting our area, many families are still making a long drive to visit loves ones. 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet went live on the roads Friday evening with a look at conditions and how families are making it through our area.
Tv20detroit.com
Hotels book up as winter storm impacts flight travel at Detroit metro airport
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The winter storm is creating travel troubles for the millions of Americans on the move for Christmas. It's been a busy day at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people hoping to head out of town for the holidays. At last check, there have been...
Tv20detroit.com
Pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during the winter storm
(WXYZ) — Veterinarians are warning pet owners to be mindful of their animals during the winter storm. They say the key to keeping them safe is to limit the amount of time they're out in the elements. For Hannah Frelich and her dog Rebel, going to the dog park...
Tv20detroit.com
Flight cancellations continue to rise at Detroit Metro Airport as winter storm hits
The winter storm hitting metro Detroit on Friday is the worst possible time for travelers who would be traveling for the holiday season. Instead, many are being hit with a wave of flight cancellations because of the weather. FlightAware.com's Misery Map shows areas across the Midwest with cancellations. Detroit metro...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered. Motor City Mitten Mission is based in St. Clair Shores in Macomb County....
Tv20detroit.com
Expected bitter cold temperatures pose serious risks to elderly, homeless
The snow is not the only thing that will pack a punch on Friday. Better cold temperatures and strong winds have the potential to pose health risks for vulnerable populations. That includes the elderly, especially in the event of a power outage. Also, people experiencing homelessness in a cold like...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman whose apt. has no heat during storm says she doesn't want Christmas presents, she wants answers
DETROIT — Miss Leonard lives at Russell Wood Apartments in Detroit. She tells 7 Action News she's lived here for about four years and her unit hasn't had heat for about two years. Leonard says it's been a big problem, but became a massive problem during the holiday weekend...
Tv20detroit.com
Ask Dr. Nandi: How to prevent frostbite and signs to look out for
(WXYZ) — The impending snowstorm is bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the season, putting your health and safety at risk. One of the biggest dangers of the subzero weather is frostbite. The bitter cold temperatures increase your risk of experiencing frostbite. That’s when your skin and underlying...
Tv20detroit.com
Holidays shoppers hit stores ahead of large pre-holiday snowstorm
(WXYZ) — Shoppers are busy buying up groceries and other essential items today before the snow comes. At Johnny Pomodoro’s at 14 Mile and Middlebelt, customers are stocking up on a variety of groceries for Christmas dinner and other items like salt and firewood. “Rice and beans and...
Tv20detroit.com
Where homeless, vulnerable population can go to warm up during frigid temperates
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The winter weather makes this time of year much more difficult for people experiencing homelessness. Warming centers and temporary shelters are open throughout metro Detroit. But what are people to do in areas with limited options?. “This time of the year with it being so cold,...
