Read full article on original website
Kathryn Dare
4d ago
Heard gas prices to go down to $2.85 per gallon. But, wait! Then gas tax increase to come. So, where's the decrease and savings? Ain't happening!
Reply(1)
11
Jason Robinson
4d ago
Oh well. Corrupted state. John fetterman loves high taxes. Take a bow PA. You make your bed every election cycle. Pennsylvania gets what it deserves
Reply
11
Valerie Derendinger
4d ago
Tax, Tax, Tax that's all these Politicians no how to do. Could care less about how it is affecting the people. Never seems to end.
Reply
10
Related
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
PUC urges the public to conserve electricity this weekend
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is urging members of the public to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend. The PUC says that the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region – PJM Interconnection – issued an expanded cold weather alert and request for conservation in Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike
Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania Utility Commission asks consumers for help
The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) has urged residents for their help during this holiday weekend, urging them to conserve electricity to help ease power demands. This comes after the power grid operator for mid-Atlantic region of the PJM interconnection issued expanded cold weather and request for conservation requests in Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia and […]
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.
Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power but, far less than earlier this morning. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 households without power.
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
Afield: Pennsylvania’s bear population is down, fewer harvested this season
Pennsylvania’s estimated bear population is down more than 3,000 bears (about 16%) from its peak, and after this season, it might be down even more.
Frigid temperatures strain electricity grid, prompt call for conservation
The region’s electricity grid operator is urging residents to conserve energy this holiday weekend. PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., wants consumers to reduce their use of electric power through 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Continuing frigid temperatures...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
local21news.com
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
Get a payment up to $975 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PennDOT reduces speed limits in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reduced speed limits on several Northeastern and Central PA roads as snow falls across the area. Check out the snowy conditions in the video box below on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre from Thursday morning. PennDOT says commercial vehicles must use the right lane and speed limits have been reduced […]
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs
Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 52