Chicago, IL

Search continues for gunman in deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

By CBS Chicago Team
 6 days ago

CPD detectives hand out flyers at Juarez High School after shooting 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search continues for whoever shot and killed two teenagers and wounded others last week near Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen.

Detectives will be back at the school Wednesday to hand out more flyers in an effort to catch the gunman.

Chicago police detectives were also outside the school on Tuesday, handing out flyers, in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the shooter.

Meantime, throughout the week, school and district officials are offering support to help students and staff begin to heal. That includes suggested classroom activities, shortened school days all week, and providing virtual mental health services to anyone in need.

Students at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen were back in class on Monday after a deadly shooting last Friday. During a walkout, students huddled around a makeshift memorial for Brandon Perez and Nathan Billegas, the two teens killed in that shooting. Provided to CBS

Friday afternoon, as students were leaving for the day, someone started shooting outside Juarez High School. Two teens – 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez – were killed, and two other teens, a boy and girl, both 15, were wounded.

A source close to the school told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that me all four victims – three boys and a girl – were Juarez high school students. He said the shooting targeted the three boys, while the girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police have released images from surveillance video outside the school as they continue to search for the shooter.

Chicago Police released surveillance photos of the person they believe shot four teens, killing two, in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy. CBS

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

guest
6d ago

His mother knows who he is,we all know our kids they walk,run way they talk thier clothes,she probebly bought that winter coat and for her or them not to turn this murderer in is accessory and they should be charged as well for hiding him

