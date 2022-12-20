ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tractor-trailer crash causes hours-long delay on Parkway West

By Meghan Schiller
 4 days ago

Tractor-trailer crash causes hours-long delay on Parkway West 02:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Pittsburghers were stuck in traffic Tuesday after a tractor-trailer crash caused hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Parkway West.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to one man who recorded the crash on his dashcam and another driver who said he's thankful for an understanding boss.

John Laslo said he left early for work, only to show up more than two hours late.

"My commute was literally a two-hour commute. This is the second longest my commute has ever taken," said Laslo.

Brandon Silvius

Brandan Silvius' dashcam recorded it all and he shared the video with KDKA. It first shows red brake lights and a car up ahead of a tractor-trailer in the right lane bailing out onto the shoulder, trying to avoid a crash. The tractor-trailer then pulls a quick move, squeezing to the left, trying to avoid hitting another car up ahead.

With nowhere to go, the driver of the tractor-trailer continues up onto the jersey barrier like a skateboarder on a rail, even clipping a driver going inbound. It happened right between Green Tree and Carnegie.

"That stretch of road where you can't do anything, you can't go anywhere, you're just right there," said Laslo.

After hours of delays and cleanup by crews, the lanes reopened by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Despite the crazy video, no one got hurt.

"I'm just very lucky. I have an understanding boss," said Laslo. "I sent him a message. ... and he said it's fine. I can make up hours later. I feel bad for anyone whose boss is not as understanding."

