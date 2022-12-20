Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where we expect Central Section's top football seniors to sign
Not long ago, National Signing Day for high school football players into Division I programs was reserved for the first Wednesday in February.
Now, an early signing period is an option and almost all top recruits take advantage.
The signing period for the 2023 class opens Wednesday, Dec., 21, and it closes on Friday, Dec. 23. For those recruits who don't sign in that two-day window, the regular period to sign is Feb. 1 to April 1, 2023.
The signing period for Division 2 football players is Feb. 1 to Aug. 1, 2023.
Here is list of the top recruits in order from California's Central Section and where they have committed or we expect them to sign.
Check back Wednesday and through Friday for updates, official signings and more recruiting news. Missing signees: Email Mitch@scorebooklive.com
Central Section Top 25
(Rankings based on 247Sports lists, SBLive evaluations)
Rankings, position, player, high school, size, college commitment
1. DL Grant Buckey, Liberty , 6-5, 265, UCLA
2. DE Jaeden Moore , Central Valley Christian , 6-4, 230, Oregon
3. RB Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield , 5-11, 180, Washington
4. OT R.J. Esmon, Mission College Prep , 6-7, 250, Nevada
5. QB Jayden Mandal, Buchanan , 6-1, 205, Fresno State
6. S-RB Brandon Ramirez, San Joaquin Memorial , 5-11, 200, Fresno State
7. ATH Kresean Kizzy , Liberty , 5-11, 175, Undecided
8. S Will Fowler, Washington Union , 6-1, 175, undecided
9. QB Darian Mensah , St. Joseph , 6-3, 215, Tulane
10. OL-DL Christian Gretlein , Liberty , 6-4, 270, Sacramento State
11. OL Elijah Harvey, Washington Union , 6-4, 320, undecided
12. CB Imari Conley , Central , 6-0, 190, undecided
13. ATH Jalen Hankins , Liberty , 5-9, 180, undecided
14. RB Michael Runnels , Buchanan , 5-9, 175, undecided
15. ATH Xander Chisolm, Liberty 6-3, 180, undecided
16. QB Cavin Ross, Lompoc , 6-1, 193, undecided
17. ATH Trey Cooks, Atascadero , 6-1, 215, undecided
18. ATH Zamir Hall, Ridgeview , 5-8, 180, undecided
19. ATH Aidan Fortenberry, Clovis West , 6-1, 210, undecided
20. QB Dayton Tafoya , Central , 6-1, 185, undecided
21. QB Ryan Markarian , Clovis West , 6-2, 180, undecided
22. ATH La Danien Streets, Central , 6-1, 180, undecided
23. ATH DeMel Turner, Lemoore , 6-1, 180, undecided
24. ATH Mekhi Johnson, Buchanan , 5-11, 180, undecided
25. DL Roman Fries, Buchanan , 6-2, 280, undecided
