Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where we expect Central Section's top football seniors to sign

Not long ago, National Signing Day for high school football players into Division I programs was reserved for the first Wednesday in February.

Now, an early signing period is an option and almost all top recruits take advantage.

The signing period for the 2023 class opens Wednesday, Dec., 21, and it closes on Friday, Dec. 23. For those recruits who don't sign in that two-day window, the regular period to sign is Feb. 1 to April 1, 2023.

The signing period for Division 2 football players is Feb. 1 to Aug. 1, 2023.

Here is list of the top recruits in order from California's Central Section and where they have committed or we expect them to sign.

Check back Wednesday and through Friday for updates, official signings and more recruiting news. Missing signees: Email Mitch@scorebooklive.com

Central Section Top 25

(Rankings based on 247Sports lists, SBLive evaluations)

Rankings, position, player, high school, size, college commitment



1. DL Grant Buckey, Liberty , 6-5, 265, UCLA

2. DE Jaeden Moore , Central Valley Christian , 6-4, 230, Oregon

3. RB Tybo Rogers, Bakersfield , 5-11, 180, Washington

4. OT R.J. Esmon, Mission College Prep , 6-7, 250, Nevada

5. QB Jayden Mandal, Buchanan , 6-1, 205, Fresno State

6. S-RB Brandon Ramirez, San Joaquin Memorial , 5-11, 200, Fresno State

7. ATH Kresean Kizzy , Liberty , 5-11, 175, Undecided

8. S Will Fowler, Washington Union , 6-1, 175, undecided

9. QB Darian Mensah , St. Joseph , 6-3, 215, Tulane

10. OL-DL Christian Gretlein , Liberty , 6-4, 270, Sacramento State

11. OL Elijah Harvey, Washington Union , 6-4, 320, undecided

12. CB Imari Conley , Central , 6-0, 190, undecided

13. ATH Jalen Hankins , Liberty , 5-9, 180, undecided

14. RB Michael Runnels , Buchanan , 5-9, 175, undecided

15. ATH Xander Chisolm, Liberty 6-3, 180, undecided

16. QB Cavin Ross, Lompoc , 6-1, 193, undecided

17. ATH Trey Cooks, Atascadero , 6-1, 215, undecided

18. ATH Zamir Hall, Ridgeview , 5-8, 180, undecided

19. ATH Aidan Fortenberry, Clovis West , 6-1, 210, undecided

20. QB Dayton Tafoya , Central , 6-1, 185, undecided

21. QB Ryan Markarian , Clovis West , 6-2, 180, undecided

22. ATH La Danien Streets, Central , 6-1, 180, undecided

23. ATH DeMel Turner, Lemoore , 6-1, 180, undecided

24. ATH Mekhi Johnson, Buchanan , 5-11, 180, undecided

25. DL Roman Fries, Buchanan , 6-2, 280, undecided

