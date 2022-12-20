ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Skowronek, Brian Allen out for season with calf injuries

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have lost two more starters for the rest of the season. Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen both suffered a strained calf in Monday night’s loss to the Packers and they’ll miss the final three weeks of the season.

Allen was injured on the second play and missed the rest of the game, while Skowronek left the game for a brief time in the first half before returning later on. Skowronek ends the best season of his career with 39 catches for 376 yards, and although he didn’t catch a touchdown pass, he did score once on the ground.

Allen played just seven games this year, missing time due to a knee injury and now the calf strain. He’ll likely be replaced by Coleman Shelton at center, which will thrust Oday Aboushi into the starting lineup.

