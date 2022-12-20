Read full article on original website
Coats of Kindness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
My Maine Gardens: my Maine miracle
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deb Neuman of My Maine Gardens was in a car accident 26 years ago. Now she is looking for the person who helped here that day.
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
AAA expecting record travel numbers this Christmas
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. TAAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between December 23rd and January 2nd, an increase of more than 3-and-a-half percent over last year.
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
Bank robbery suspect in court
BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain and high winds today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. High wind warnings have been issued across the state, as well as flood watches and warning for some inland locations and along the coastline. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
