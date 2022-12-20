BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the entire state as a strong low-pressure system cuts to our west putting us on the warm side of the storm. Being on the warmer side of the system we can expect mostly rain. Early this morning temperatures for the Bangor area and north are below freezing allowing for some of the precipitation to start off as a snow mix, then quickly changing over to rain for the rest of the day. Areas in northwestern Maine, especially the mountains, could see 3-6″ of snow accumulation before changing over completely to rain by noon. The onset of the precipitation starts early this morning and doesn’t taper off until tonight. Southerly winds will usher in warm air bringing our high temperatures for the day into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Rain totals look to range from 1-3″, rain totals combined with snowmelt, and snow-covered drains could lead to flooding on roadways. In addition to flooding, we are expecting strong winds gusting up to 50- 60 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the coastline. This could lead to some downed trees and power lines, be prepared for potentially widespread power outages. High wind warnings have been issued across the state, as well as flood watches and warning for some inland locations and along the coastline. Cold air plunges in behind this system for late tonight into early tomorrow morning bringing in the potential to see some flurries on the back side of this front.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO