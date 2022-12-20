El Paso airport turned into shelter for immigrants as thousands have nowhere to go

Read full article on original website
Susie Q
4d ago
Nowhere to go ??? Should've thought about that before commiting a crime of coming here illegally....Go bad home !Apparently they thought they could just move here and everything would be FREE !!!! What's wrong with people thinking this way, especially when they're coming here in throne's !
Missy McKim
4d ago
Biden told them to “Surge the Border” and that is exactly what they are doing……. Biden is screwing our hardworking American taxpayers by forcing us to support moochers—a bottomless pit. The taxpayers have had enough….. no more. 😡
Missy McKim
4d ago
Biden’s America…… another third-World Country. The taxpayers cannot support any more moochers……. Enough is enough……. DEPORT!!!! 😡
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
Governor Abbott lied when he said the 15,000 Haitian immigrants at the border were stopped by the deployed security team
Governor Abbott reportedly lied when he said about 15,000 immigrants from Haiti who arrived at the border seeking asylum were stopped by the deployed Public Safety and National Guard.
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
toofab.com
U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park
Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
Border Patrol Union says, "no single person has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden."
"No single person in the modern history of this country has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden. The deaths, trashing of border areas, rampant fraud and complete dismantling of law and order is unprecedented. He is literally a one-man wrecking crew." Border Patrol Union.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
