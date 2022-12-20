Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow for millions

How on earth could they pay less to the disabled. I was getting my SS since 2009. I didn't get injured on purpose. I was out on compensation but couldn't return because I had a permanent disability. When I turned 65 it became retirement i still got the same check. I don't understand why if you retire at 70 you get so much more when getting hurt on your job was not your fault. I am all alone trying to save my home with this little check that I recieve. It's not fair.
all these ssi incentive payment why don't we here anything about how much the government has stolen from the ssa and nere paid it back seems to me if the would pay all they took ss wouldn't be in such a mess just my opinion
only people get that money is people who got that money they got big bank accounts staying nice home worked all of my life I don't get half the money I should get so y'all need to stop putting this on the internet making people think that they going to get something that's not going to happen
