ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow for millions

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 35

Maggie TWD
3d ago

How on earth could they pay less to the disabled. I was getting my SS since 2009. I didn't get injured on purpose. I was out on compensation but couldn't return because I had a permanent disability. When I turned 65 it became retirement i still got the same check. I don't understand why if you retire at 70 you get so much more when getting hurt on your job was not your fault. I am all alone trying to save my home with this little check that I recieve. It's not fair.

Reply(4)
14
Michael Gilliland
2d ago

all these ssi incentive payment why don't we here anything about how much the government has stolen from the ssa and nere paid it back seems to me if the would pay all they took ss wouldn't be in such a mess just my opinion

Reply
13
Welton Wormly
1d ago

only people get that money is people who got that money they got big bank accounts staying nice home worked all of my life I don't get half the money I should get so y'all need to stop putting this on the internet making people think that they going to get something that's not going to happen

Reply
2
Related
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNET

Your Social Security Check Is Getting a Big Increase in January. Here's How Much

We're just a few days away from the start of 2023, when retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their benefits: Monthly checks are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Dec. 30, the first check reflecting an increase in their Social Security payments starting in 2023. SSI recipients are receiving two payments this month due to the first day of January falling on a national holiday, New Year's Day. The payment on Dec. 30 will be slightly higher than the first payment from earlier this month on Dec. 1, when SSI recipients received $841, thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment by the Social Security Administration.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy