Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow for millions

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Dec. 30, the first check reflecting an increase in their Social Security payments starting in 2023. SSI recipients are receiving two payments this month due to the first day of January falling on a national holiday, New Year's Day. The payment on Dec. 30 will be slightly higher than the first payment from earlier this month on Dec. 1, when SSI recipients received $841, thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment by the Social Security Administration.

2 DAYS AGO