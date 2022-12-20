ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago Sheriff has eyes in the sky with new drone unit

By Nikelle Delgado
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Technology is letting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department take a look at crime where it is tough for people to go.

The new aerial unit is part of a high-tech effort to keep the community safe. The department said that they are always looking at different ways to police and protect, and using drones is just another way to do that.

“I’m very happy that we are moving down the road with the drone unit, because it is progressive,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “It’s progressive, and we can help people and saves peoples’ lives.”

Caruana said that it started off with cameras in squad cars, then body cameras. Now, it is drones in the sky.

“It’s very important to us that our community comes first,” said Sergeant Steve McCorkle. “You know, we want to make sure that we are taking care of our people, and whatever that circumstance is, we want to have the right tools for that job.”

McCorkle said that the smaller drones can be used to go into buildings, while the bigger ones are waterproof, have night vision and infrared, as wells as a microphone to communicate with others.

The drones are ready to be utilized at any time, any weather. It can do things like scan rooftops and check parking lots, things that law enforcement would not be able to do with the naked eye.

“Five hundred and twenty square miles of this county, there is a lot of open space, right, and there are some areas that are very hard, men and women to get into certain areas, especially in a time of a disaster,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli.

“We are on the cutting edge, and this is just the beginning,” added Kevin McCarthy, board member of District 11. “Not just my district, we are talking county wide, whether it be a minor emergency or a major emergency.”

The drones check all the boxes from the health, welfare and safety of the community. McCorkle said that officers from all departments will be trained to use the drones.

“Work in partner with all of our special tactic teams, K9, bomb squad, SWAT team, because there are applications for each of those that this is beneficial to, as well as inside the correctional facility,” McCorkle said.

This is all for the safety of the community, and to show the truth.

“So, our takeaways is that our sheriff department is offering good public safety for every resident of Rockford, Winnebago County region,” Caruana said.

The drone unit is still in the beginning stages, but is on active and on call duty,

Comments / 5

Kathy Kirschbaum Michaelson
4d ago

If they really want to show us the truth then unscramble the scanners. Be transparent.

Reply
5
