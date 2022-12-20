Kerry Matthews named to Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List 2022

HIBBING—Kerry Matthews from the Minnesota of New York Life has been listed on the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list.

The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

A New York Life agent for 7 years, Matthews received this recognition for helping her clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.

“We are honored that Kerry appears on this prestigious list,” said Steven Perry managing partner of the Minnesota General Office. “New York Life has known for quite sometime what a valuable asset Kerry has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

Kerry Matthews is a member of New York Life and has a BA from College of Saint Benedict/Saint Johns University in St. Joesph, Minn. Kerry and her family are residents of Hibbing.