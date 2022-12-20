Read full article on original website
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
Impact Weather: incredibly cold temperatures in Alabama
Impact Day: The cold blast drives temperatures down to the lowest point in over a decade and creating a dangerously cold scenario with high wind gusts and incredibly low wind chill values. Check the video forecast for the latest. BRUTAL COLD. The Siberian air blasting in with a vengeance dropping...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Birmingham airport prepares for holiday travel rush during winter weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The winter storm across much of the country is impacting travel at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The airport was busy but business as usual early Friday morning as travelers check in for flights. According to the website FlightAware, 10 flights have been canceled since Thursday. “We do...
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
Historic wind chill warning issued for central Alabama
A historic cold outbreak is set to arrive in central Alabama late Thursday night. A howling north-northwest wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts drives the ‘feels like’ temperature down into the –5°F to -10°F range. Meanwhile, the actual air temperatures will be in the single digits across the north. Amazing!
WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm
Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Get ready for the cold: Six things to do before the arctic blast arrives in Alabama
A blast of arctic air is headed for Alabama later this week. The National Weather Service is warning that the entire state will face some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years going into the Christmas weekend. Friday looks to be the coldest day, with temperatures expected to...
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
First responders fight through winter conditions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — First responders say they are prepared for this week's winter blast. Birmingham firefighters say they are ready with thicker clothes and heavier equipment to handle these temperatures. "When we train, this is part of our job working in extreme temperatures," Jackie Hicks, Battalion Chief with Birmingham...
