ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

By MORGAN LEE, GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
Vox

Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. We have now lived with...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Vatican defrocks anti-abortion US priest Frank Pavone for ‘blasphemous’ posts

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion US priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to US bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the US, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy