Biden administration asks Supreme Court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections
Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Trump Just Gave Prosecutors Proof He Committed Two Crimes: Kirschner
"There has been no accountability yet, not one indictment. That's going to change," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted on Tuesday.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
Vox
Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. We have now lived with...
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion US priest Frank Pavone for ‘blasphemous’ posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion US priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to US bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the US, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on...
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
A Million Russians Call Surrender Hotline as Death Toll Nears 100K: Intel
The "I Want to Live" project was launched to help Russian soldiers safely surrender to Ukrainian forces.
Their dog traveled with them to the US border. Then they had to leave her behind
CNN's David Culver revisits the journeys of families who have tried seeking asylum in the US the past few months.
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Comments / 0