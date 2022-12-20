Read full article on original website
Man indicted for aggravated assault
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital. On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road...
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
Vehicle burglary thwarted by man with a gun, LPD report said
A vehicle burglary was cut short Tuesday after the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects with a firearm, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
One hurt after shooting in North Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. No arrests were immediately made, according to police. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian near Lubbock-Cooper High School Tuesday morning. The Metro Unit was also called to investigate.
5 hurt after crash at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said five people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash near 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue Wednesday night. LPD said the call came in at 8:58 p.m. According to an emergency alert, 19th Street was closed for eastbound traffic from Quincy Avenue to Milwaukee Avenue. The public was […]
Crash south of Lubbock leaves 3 injured, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR […]
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
