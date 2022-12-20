ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Man indicted for aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital. On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigate after person shot, rams into home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has launched an investigation after they found one person was shot before driving into a west-central Lubbock home. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday near 39th and Salem Avenue. Police responded to a call about an s-u-v that crashed into a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
