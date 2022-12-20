Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta to pay $725M settlement in Cambridge Analytica data access case
Today we celebrate a bit of oversight over an industry that has been allowed to prey on those less fortunate for way too long — Devin reports that the FCC is taking a more firm hand in overseeing the prison phone system in a simple bill, giving the regulatory body the power “to ensure just and reasonable charges for telephone and advanced communications services in correctional and detention facilities.”
TechCrunch
This year in tech felt like a simulation
I can’t stop thinking about a very good tweet I saw last month, which encapsulated the absurdity of the year — it was something along the lines of, “Meta laid off 11,000 people and it’s only the third biggest tech story of the week.” Normally, a social media giant laying off 13% of its workforce would easily be the week’s top story, but this was the moment when FTX went bankrupt and everyone was impersonating corporations on Twitter because somehow Elon Musk didn’t think through how things would go horribly wrong if anyone could buy a blue check. Oh, good times.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Card Blanch’s $460K deck for its angel round
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. Card Blanch’s deck consists of just 12 slides, and the team tells us that it is exactly as pitched without redactions. Cover slide.
TechCrunch
Mastodon creator Eugen Rochko talks funding and how to build the anti-Twitter
That project was called Zeon Federated, and it’s no longer active. While developing that, he also built and sold a platform to manage escrow for artists around commissions. Mastodon’s success has somewhat taken its creator by surprise. Rochko didn’t jump into this project as a power user of social media, nor is he prone to sharing much about himself. When we spoke, he dialed into our video chat from an undisclosed location. He’s never even used Instagram. If growth hackers look at building audience or revenue as an end in itself, Rochko seems to be the opposite when it comes to development.
TechCrunch
Automotus raises $9M to scale automated curb management tech
Enter Automotus, a four-year-old startup that has just closed a $9 million seed round to advance its automated curb management solution. The company says its tech can reduce congestion and emissions by up to 10%; reduce double-parking hazards by 64%; increase parking turnover by 26%; and increase parking revenue for cities by more than 500%.
TechCrunch
Tesla’s $7,500 discount feels desperate, and it’s giving investors the ick
After the news of the discount and other offers designed to increase sales in the fourth quarter, Tesla’s stock dropped another 9% and is trading at $125.12 at market close on Wednesday. It seems Tesla is getting a little too thirsty for end-of-year sales and it’s giving investors the...
TechCrunch
Notes on robotics research
KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
TechCrunch
Twitter now displays stock and cryptocurrency prices directly in search results
To do this, users have to just type the dollar symbol followed by the relevant ticker symbol, e.g. “$GOOG” or “$ETH” (minus the quote marks), in the search bar and Twitter will display the current price. This also works without using the $ symbol in some instances, but it’s less consistent and doesn’t always return the stock or crypto prices as requested.
TechCrunch
Reliance buys 23.3% stake in US-based AI firm Exyn
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of the larger Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. Reliance didn’t share the size of the Series B round. Exyn has raised over $45 million to date, according to Crunchbase.
TechCrunch
How Mastodon is scaling amid the Twitter exodus
That disruption, in true tech industry style, has led to the emergence of a plethora of alternatives, some still in germination and some fully formed and waiting for their moment in the spotlight. Among them, one of the leaders that has emerged is Mastodon — a network created on the...
TechCrunch
Avoid 3 common sales mistakes startups make during a downturn
And, critically, what’s next for tech? Investors are now demanding profitability over growth. This extreme change in the business model investors want has left companies with difficult decisions ahead and no playbook. Without the liberty a low-cost capital environment affords, for investors, new ventures that promise uncertain returns are a thing of the past, or at least, a much smaller focus.
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs’ COO will judge pitches at the CCC Web3 Demo Day
Watch as we livestream more than 12 up-and-coming founders — spanning web3 infrastructure, DeFi, NFT and gaming — as they pitch to an audience (that’s where you come in), including influential execs, founders and investors. These influential folk will be in the audience to judge the pitches — and who knows what opportunities the founders might find with that kind of exposure?
TechCrunch
India’s Reliance backs US-based AI startup Exyn in $35 million funding
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of a larger $35 million Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.
TechCrunch
Okta confirms another breach after hackers steal source code
The identity and authentication giant said in a statement on Wednesday that it was informed by GitHub about “suspicious access” to its code repositories earlier this month. Okta has since concluded that hackers used this malicious access to copy code repositories associated with Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC), the organization’s enterprise-facing security solution.
TechCrunch
‘Tis the season for more FTX charges
’Tis the season to be jolly and check your crypto portfolio before buying a few more holiday gifts for your family and friends. It’s also ’tis season for more FTX charges and SBF’s extradition…. More has unfolded in the FTX collapse as its co-founder and former CTO...
TechCrunch
While Amazon had a rocky year, AWS remains a reliable cash cow
According to numbers from Statista, the company began the pandemic with approximately 840,000 employees in the first quarter of 2020. By Q1 2022, it had over 1.6 million workers. The problem was, as the pandemic loosened its grip on public life, people stopped buying everything online and returned to brick-and-mortar retail.
TechCrunch
Questions linger over Facebook, Twitter, TikTok’s commitment to uphold election integrity in Africa, as countries head to polls
Concerns are mounting as it emerges that Twitter has scaled back content moderation after Elon Musk took over and later laid-off more than half the employees, and nearly cleaning out the entire Africa team, a decision that left outsourced moderators out of jobs too. With very limited support to filter or stop the spread of propaganda, Africa will likely be a casualty of Twitter’s oft-erratic or slow response to falsehoods — which catalyze violence in times of political polarization.
