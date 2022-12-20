ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Borough President sounds off on COVID business relief shortfall

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGD0C_0jpOKFLa00

Bronx businesses experiencing COVID relief shortfall 02:30

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of applications to get small business loans in the Bronx during the pandemic were rejected by the city.

Only a small handful of loans went through compared to many more in Manhattan . CBS2 has learned a lot about the fallout, the outcry and search for solutions.

"Actually, I had to walk away from it," said Tyrone Robinson, owner of The Dugout.

Robinson blames losing his business to a combination of bad politics, governmental red tape and COVID-19 . Those factors forced him to walk away from the bar right across the street from Yankee Stadium .

Someone else recently took over the place he opened in 2004.

"I tried like every avenue," Robinson said.

He says throughout the pandemic he was repeatedly denied grants and loans.

Debts, including back rent, multiplied to $500,000, while applications were rejected again and again.

"I got several excuses. One being, oh my business didn't exist. Another one is that I filed too many applications. Another one, I didn't have enough employees," Robinson said.

Now he learns two new audits by City Comptroller Brad Lander uncovered "inadequate oversight by the Department of Small Business Services," with two COVID-19 assistance programs for "zero-interest loans" and "partial payroll grants."

As the city mobilized in 2020 and kept thousands of local businesses afloat, the Bronx got the smallest piece of the pie.

"It's a reminder of some of the gaps in services and deficiencies," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

Gibson said what also angers her about the comptroller's audit is the finding that Manhattan got more than its fair share. Manhattan businesses received close to 57% of the loans, compared to 2.2% in the Bronx.

Part of the problem, according to Landers' office, is hundreds of loans and thousands of grants were provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, which may have favored the more business-savvy operations in Manhattan.

"I have friends that bars throughout Manhattan and all of them are still thriving," Robinson said.

"We will right this wrong. I am not going to accept Bronx businesses being shortchanged, ignored and denied opportunities," Gibson added.

Gibson said she's looking to get funding restored for owners unfairly denied in 2020.

The auditors recommended secondary reviews of all applications to ensure staff members are following procedures and determining eligibility correctly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Truck stop set to open at controversial Central Harlem site

NEW YORK -- A controversial development proposal in Central Harlem has shifted gears in a major way.Developer Bruce Teitelbaum was denied his request to rezone the land on West145th Street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell boulevards earlier this year. The mixed-income apartment complex is about to become a big rig parking lot instead.The busy block had been bracing for a building filled with 915 mixed-income apartments and a green energy district. But facing pushback on the amount of deeply affordable housing available, Teitelbaum put the brakes on his big tower, and turned it into a truck depot, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Code Blue in NYC for extreme cold

NEW YORK - A Code Blue is in effect in New York City due to bitterly frigid temperatures. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that New York City saw "significant coastal flooding" and that those who are at risk due to the cold should call 311. CBS New York's winter storm survival guideFriday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area. On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 men critically hurt after separate hit-and-runs in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run incidents overnight in Queens. Both drivers are still at large. Police said a 62-year-old man was struck by a U-Haul truck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 21st Street and Borden Avenue in Long Island City. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.  "The gentleman was trying to cross the street and he got hit by the U-Haul truck, and the U-Haul truck kept going. They had to, I guess, let the U-Haul truck get away so that they can tend to the veteran," witness Leroy Spigner told CBS2. Spigner told...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Far Rockaway residents rally to help neighbors impacted by flooding

NEW YORK -- In Far Rockaway, Queens, coastal flooding stalled cars and flooded homes. Neighbors say it was the worst storm since Superstorm Sandy, but they refused to be beaten down.CBS2 saw firsthand how the community came together.On the dreariest of days, with waves pounding the coast and rain battering homes, CBS2 found warmth radiating from Beach 119th Street.It's where kind-hearted neighbors who dodged the storm's wrath came with hoses and sump pumps to help those who weren't as fortunate."In spite of everything that has happening, I believe you can still do some good," resident Bobby Zimmer said.READ MORE: First Alert...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Tenants fume as broken boiler creates issues at Manhattan NYCHA building

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people who live at a Lower East Side NYCHA complex are fuming over a broken boiler. They say it is creating all kinds of issues, from lack of heat to mold.Tenants told CBS2 on Tuesday they are at their breaking point.Jose Sierra showed his crumbling walls and the overall state of disrepair inside his apartment, part of the Baruch Houses on Baruch Drive.The latest problem is no hot water."I have to take water from the kitchen to take a shower," the 82-year-old said."We had no heat or hot water for three weeks," resident Dorothy Anderson...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Crowds head to Arthur Avenue to stock up for Feast of the Seven Fishes

NEW YORK -- Some spend the day before Christmas Eve getting last-minute gifts for under the tree, while others focus on the food they're going to put on the table.On Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, families are preparing for the Feast of the Seven Fishes. It's the busiest day of the year at Randazzo's Seafood. The line is out the door with regulars who make visiting Bronx Little Italy a tradition. "We come every year on the 23rd for the past 20 some odd years," said Janine Muscolino, from Yorktown Heights. Muscolino came prepared with a list. "Scallops, shrimp, calama, squid, scungil, mussels, clams,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

MTA: Upgrades to subway signal system delayed on F and G lines

NEW YORK -- A billion dollar plan to upgrade the MTA's subway signal system is being delayed by years, CBS2 has learned. So what went wrong? CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has been investigating the issue and spoke with the MTA's president of construction and development. The MTA told him the contractor who designed the parts for the system had manufactured them in the wrong size. As Westbrook reports, this is not coming as good news from the agency, which already spent billions of dollars on the project -- one that could impact service along the F line in Brooklyn. "The project has been delayed...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn's Home for the Holidays dazzles visitors in Georgetown

NEW YORK -- A house located on the corner of Avenue K and East 72nd Street in Georgetown, Brooklyn, has earned a reputation for being the most festive in the neighborhood. When night falls, the magic happens. One by one, the lights come on and the crowds start coming. Many of the dazzling displays were crafted by 21-year-old Austin Ferrazzano, who started this tradition as a kid. He does his own electrical work, carpentry, and design. Many of the decorations are vintage, so he finds and restores them to create elaborate animatronic window scenes. "I'm a Christmas elf, I suppose," Ferrazzano told CBS2....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Fire on JetBlue plane landing at JFK causes panic

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out on a plane after it landed at JFK Airport on Saturday. It happened at around 9 p.m. on JetBlue flight 662 from Barbados. According to the FAA, the crew reported a smoking laptop in the cabin. Passengers said smoke quickly started filling the back of the plane.Someone reportedly yelled "Fire!" and other passengers started panicking. A man who was seated in the first row told CBS2 the captain immediately jumped into action. "The captain came flying out of the cabin. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out," said Sean Weed. "It was a complete zoo." The FDNY said 167 people were evacuated using emergency slides. Five passengers had minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYC's first recreational marijuana dispensary to open next week

NEW YORK -- The Big Apple will be getting its first recreational marijuana dispensary at the end of the month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. History will be made in just about a week. The building in Manhattan will house the state's first legal pot dispensary. It'll be run by Housing Works, a nonprofit that helps people with HIV/AIDS. "We have served communities impacted by cannabis criminalization from day one. This feels like a continuation of our mission," said Elizabeth Koke, creative director of Housing Works. Housing Works says all proceeds from the store's sales will go towards furthering its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit confirms organs of fallen FDNY Firefighter Moon donated

NEW YORK -- A hero firefighter has given the gift of life.CBS2 has learned more about FDNY member William P. Moon's heroism even in death.The nonprofit donor organization Live on NY confirmed Tuesday that Moon's organs were donated to five people, including three patients in New York.Firefighter Moon died Monday from injuries he sustained in a fall during a training accident in Brooklyn last week.A wake for the 47-year old will be held on Dec. 28 at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The funeral is set for Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore. It will be streamed on CBS New New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Widow of asylum seeker begs NYC shelters to take mental health seriously

NEW YORK -- The wife of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who died by apparently taking his own life spoke out Thursday.She hopes the city can be forced to take mental health issues more seriously and add many additional Spanish-speaking staff members to shelters.Police were again called to a Long Island City hotel-turned-shelter, where earlier this month a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life inside a room he shared with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.Three more of their children remain in Venezuela with relatives.READ MORE: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: MTA worker shoots man after being followed, threatened

NEW YORK -- There are new details regarding an MTA worker who opened fire after being threatened by a man police describe as emotionally disturbed. It happened Tuesday night at the Union Street subway station in Brooklyn. "It's a little bizarre because the neighborhood is really safe so I was little shocked," said straphanger Tiffany Williams. But the attack had nothing to do with the Park Slope neighborhood. The altercation actually started just a stop away at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center. That's where police say two on-duty uniformed MTA employees, one serving as a mechanic for MetroCard machines and the other a transit revenue collector were...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Councilman voices support for Drag Queen Story Hour after recent vandalism

NEW YORK -- You may have seen fliers for Drag Queen Story Hour at your local library. Drag queens read to children in an effort to promote inclusivity and freedom of expression. But the events have received some backlash across the country and here at home. Earlier this week, CBS2 reported on protests outside New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher's home and office after he showed his support for a Drag Queen Story Hour at the 20th Street public library Saturday. Protesters vandalized the properties and even assaulted the councilman's neighbors.Bottcher joined us in the studio Thursday, along with local drag performer Marti Cummings. He spoke about what happened and the latest on the investigation. They also talked about what families can expect at these events and what protections are in place. CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Fire breaks out on Staten Island Ferry, hundreds of passengers evacuated

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out on board a Staten Island Ferry during rush hour on Thursday, forcing more than 800 people to evacuate.Firefighters said five people were hurt, but they're all expected to be okay. Passengers on the Sandy Ground said they heard an alarm at around 5 p.m., and then they realized something was seriously wrong."Definitely very anxiety provoking," Olga Jurga said."One guy screaming, 'There's a fire in the engine!,'" Gerard Lavelle said.Gerard Lavelle and Olga Jurga said crew members told them to move to the second floor of the ferry, where someone handed them life vests....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Citing rise in various illnesses, Passaic Schools reinstate mask mandate

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Kids in one New Jersey school district will need to cover up again.Passaic has reinstated its mask mandate, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. However, parents have mixed feelings about the change.Kids left on Wednesday bundled up, sporting their backpacks, and, for the first time since the start of the school year, wearing masks.Overnight, Passaic schools sent a letter to parents reintroducing the mask mandate."I think there's nothing wrong with it," one parent said."It's just for their safety. It's just more for their safety," another said."My baby can get that, so I don't want my baby to...
PASSAIC, NJ
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in shootings of Bronx gas clerk, Philly traffic officer

NEW YORK -- Authorities in Philadelphia captured a man wanted for two shootings last month, including one in our area.Termaine Saulsbury was arrested Wednesday night. He's accused of shooting a Bronx gas station clerk in the head at random. The victim is in critical condition. Saulsbury, 39, is also accused of shooting and injuring a traffic enforcement officer in Philadelphia. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke about his arrest and other ongoing investigations Thursday. "This department will do everything possible to keep New Yorkers safe and make them feel safe too," she said. "It's all part of that promise we make to the people we serve, and the NYPD's focused, intelligence-based policing is keeping that promise."
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy