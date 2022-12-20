Read full article on original website
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Triad Shelters Open for Cold Weather
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several triad homeless shelters are now operating at extended capacity due to the cold weather. Greensboro has the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), which is currently holding over 100 residents in their White Flag Warming Center. The IRC facility has also increased their hours to 24/7 for the time being, through Monday. This site is located at 407 E. Washington Street. The White Flag efforts are triggered when the temperature dips below 25 degrees.
Road crews make ready for slick conditions
Mother nature is about to pack a powerful punch that could be dangerous for drivers. “It's too cold hopefully everybody just stay in the house,” said Winston-Salem resident Channon Crawford. Crawford hopes those that need to drive can do so on safe roads. “So hopefully the salt gets on...
