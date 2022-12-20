WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several triad homeless shelters are now operating at extended capacity due to the cold weather. Greensboro has the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), which is currently holding over 100 residents in their White Flag Warming Center. The IRC facility has also increased their hours to 24/7 for the time being, through Monday. This site is located at 407 E. Washington Street. The White Flag efforts are triggered when the temperature dips below 25 degrees.

