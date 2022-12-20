LAS CRUCES – Police have shut down the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive after a vehicle pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles. By 10 a.m., police had shut down the intersection and could be seen investigating the area. The streets have since reopened to traffic.

