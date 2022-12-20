Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to crash on I-10 in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash on I-10 west at Schuster last month. Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Vicent Manuel Soto. Soto turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday. Soto is held at...
cbs4local.com
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
KVIA
Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
KVIA
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
Feds arrest Colorado murder suspect at U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Federal authorities in New Mexico this week apprehended a fugitive wanted for murder in Colorado. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it arrested a U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry on Monday. CBP linked to...
cbs4local.com
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
YAHOO!
Amador and Valley intersection shut down after police chase, multiple-vehicle crash
LAS CRUCES – Police have shut down the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive after a vehicle pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles. By 10 a.m., police had shut down the intersection and could be seen investigating the area. The streets have since reopened to traffic.
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Crime of Week: Man carjacks vehicle with woman still inside at Stateline restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside. This is this week’s Crime of the Week. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated […]
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
cbs4local.com
Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
cbs4local.com
El Paso City Council to vote on extending disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
