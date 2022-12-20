San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Matt Carpenter
The San Diego Padres added another bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms with free agent infielder Matt Carpenter on a one-year contract. After signing Carpenter, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Padres continued to add this offseason, agreeing to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts two weeks ago.
Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second base, and Jake Cronenworth can play first base. Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021 season, could find a new home in left field, with Trent Grisham in center, and Juan Soto in right field.
Tatis will serve ten more games of his 80-game suspension, before returning to the diamond.
Carpenter could be the club's regular designated hitter, but the Padres likely aren't finished adding to their club, this winter. Their offseason is not over yet.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Padres, as of Dec. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649
1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722
2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708
3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898
SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833
LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)
CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626
RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778
DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138
