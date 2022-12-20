Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WEAR
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff gives update on Grayson Eagan's arrest at News Conference
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A News Conference was held at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Milton Friday morning. The conference was held at 11 a.m. and Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke -- giving an update on the arrest of Grayson Eagan. Eagan was arrested Thursday night following a...
Deputies identify suspect involved in vehicle shooting, high-speed chase: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County have identified a suspect involved in a vehicle shooting and pursuit that happened at the Publix in Navarre, Thursday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual […]
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities. Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
