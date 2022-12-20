Read full article on original website
Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to crash on I-10 in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash on I-10 west at Schuster last month. Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Vicent Manuel Soto. Soto turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday. Soto is held at...
Pedestrian crash on Loop 375 west near Fonseca closes all lanes in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch services a pedestrian has been hit by a car on Loop 375 west passing the Fonseca exit Saturday afternoon. One woman was transported to University Medical Center with injuries according to the El Paso Police Department.
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
Amador and Valley intersection shut down after police chase, multiple-vehicle crash
LAS CRUCES – Police have shut down the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive after a vehicle pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles. By 10 a.m., police had shut down the intersection and could be seen investigating the area. The streets have since reopened to traffic.
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in El Paso County, 3 dead
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Fremont/Custer County Toys for Tots distributes toys to more than 1,200 kids!. Toys for Tots partnered with Hope for the Holidays to get more than 1,200 kids toys!. Fire mitigation tips for your own home. Updated: 8 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4...
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Assistant city manager/former fire chief retires
The City of Las Cruces held a flag ceremony and retirement celebration for Assistant City Manager and former Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez Dec. 15 at City Hall. A native of Las Cruces, Enriquez graduated from Mayfield High School and earned a degree in finance from New Mexico State University. He worked at his parents’ tortilla factory and restaurant, Jose Maria, in Alamogordo before being recruited by former Las Cruces Fire Marshal Adolf Zubia to join the Las Cruces Fire Department.
Crime of Week: Man carjacks vehicle with woman still inside at Stateline restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside. This is this week’s Crime of the Week. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated […]
