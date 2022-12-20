ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
EL PASO, TX
YAHOO!

Amador and Valley intersection shut down after police chase, multiple-vehicle crash

LAS CRUCES – Police have shut down the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive after a vehicle pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles. By 10 a.m., police had shut down the intersection and could be seen investigating the area. The streets have since reopened to traffic.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Sunset Heights

EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Assistant city manager/former fire chief retires

The City of Las Cruces held a flag ceremony and retirement celebration for Assistant City Manager and former Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez Dec. 15 at City Hall. A native of Las Cruces, Enriquez graduated from Mayfield High School and earned a degree in finance from New Mexico State University. He worked at his parents’ tortilla factory and restaurant, Jose Maria, in Alamogordo before being recruited by former Las Cruces Fire Marshal Adolf Zubia to join the Las Cruces Fire Department.
LAS CRUCES, NM

