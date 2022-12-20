A.J. McKee wishes Rizin belt was on line vs. Roberto de Souza, looks forward to ruleset

A.J. McKee wishes his fight against Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza would have been for the title.

McKee (19-1) will headline a Bellator vs. Rizin event against de Souza (14-1) on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena just outside Tokyo. The five-fight card will air in the U.S. on Showtime.

McKee, the former Bellator featherweight champion, would have liked more on the line than just promotional bragging rights but is excited for the opportunity nonetheless.

“It’s not on the line; I wish it was on the line,” McKee told MMA Junkie Radio. “For me, it’s all about the belts, especially us being the main event. I was looking forward to maybe putting that belt on the line, putting my belt on the line. Maybe I’ll slide into his DMs and tell him, ‘I’m gonna bring my belt, you bring your belt, winner takes all.’ I’m a risk taker, I’m gonna put it all on the table every time.”

McKee, 27, won the Bellator featherweight title in July 2021 with a first-round technical submission of then-champ Patricio Fereira in the promotion’s $1 million grand prix final. McKee lost the belt to Freire by close unanimous decision in their rematch last April. In his most recent bout, McKee beat Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year candidate this past October at Bellator 286.

McKee will be looking to finish his 2022 on a positive note when he competes in Rizin’s ring under the promotion’s ruleset, which he can’t wait to utilize.

“A fight’s a fight at the end of the day,” McKee said. “I feel like styles make fights and taking nothing against these guys, we’re going over there and fighting them in their home turf, in their ring, under their rules. So for us, we’re the risk takers. But for me, there’s no problem.

“More risk, more reward for myself and since I was a kid I’ve dreamt of doing a Pride-style fight, and that’s what I’m ready for. Go unleash some soccer kicks and knees to the face.”