Biden and Zelensky planning to meet in Washington for Ukrainian president's first foreign trip since war began

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them.Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and...
KOMU
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report, a comprehensive overview of the bipartisan panel's findings on how Trump and his allies sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, released late Thursday evening.
KOMU
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
KOMU
Police fire teargas to quell protesters at site of deadly Paris shooting
French police on Friday fired teargas amid clashes with agitated protesters outside a Kurdish community center in the heart of Paris, where a gunman earlier killed three people and injured four others in an attack with possible racist underpinnings. All three people killed inside and near the Kurdish Cultural Center...
