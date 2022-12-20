ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighsports.com

The 2022 College Athlete of the Year: Colorado State’s David Roddy

It’s been painful to watch the football programs at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University fall by the wayside, but local fans of college athletics can take solace – thanks to what the state’s native basketball programs have produced. The Buffaloes’ upset victories over Tennessee...
FORT COLLINS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs

AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs land top 100 prospect on Deion Sanders’ first big signing day

BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately. While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.
BOULDER, CO
travellemming.com

19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)

I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators

DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?

When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
WINDSOR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
coaster101.com

My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit

Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy