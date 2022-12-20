Read full article on original website
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
milehighsports.com
The 2022 College Athlete of the Year: Colorado State’s David Roddy
It’s been painful to watch the football programs at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University fall by the wayside, but local fans of college athletics can take solace – thanks to what the state’s native basketball programs have produced. The Buffaloes’ upset victories over Tennessee...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs
AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
MLive.com
Ex-WMU lineman Marshawn Kneeland joins Colorado, Coach Prime via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – Another outgoing Western Michigan transfer has found his next college football destination at a Power-Five program. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland announced his commitment to the University of Colorado Thursday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. The Wyoming Godwin Heights graduate will have...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Moneypenny wins 100th career wrestling match at Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament
Last weekend, 77 high school wrestling teams from across Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas descended on the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley for the 2022 Jimmy John’s Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament. Berthoud High School (BHS) sent both their boys and girls wrestling teams to the tournament. The boys wrestling...
KAKE TV
'We're planning to do something special': Dylan Edwards signs to play at Colorado
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — Derby running back Dylan Edwards is officially off to Colorado to join new head coach Deion Sanders. Edwards signed with the Buffaloes on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday at Derby High School. "I've worked very hard to get to this...
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
CU Buffs land top 100 prospect on Deion Sanders’ first big signing day
BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately. While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
These are the coldest temperatures on record in Denver
An arctic blast will arrive to the Denver metro area on Wednesday night, bringing extremely cold temperatures and snow.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?
When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
coaster101.com
My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit
Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
