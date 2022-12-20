Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Related
beverlypress.com
Statistics show task force made significant impact on robberies
The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Dec. 15 that its Follow-Home Robbery Task Force has made significant reductions in the number of incidents, a little more than a year after the task force was created by LAPD Chief Michel Moore. The Follow Home Task Force, which is based in...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills developer sentenced for bribery scheme
A real estate developer from Beverly Hills was sentenced on Dec. 15 to four years in federal prison for bribing a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance in securing a $45 million county lease. Arman Gabaee, 61, also known as Arman Gabay, of Beverly...
beverlypress.com
BHPD announces promotions
The Beverly Hills Police Department promoted multiple officers to new leadership positions, effective Dec. 31. Lt. Giovanni Trejo has been promoted to captain in the Field Services Division. Sgts. Christopher Coulter and Jesse Perez have been promoted to lieutenant in the Patrol Bureau, and motor officer Joshua Cudworth has been promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Bureau. Additionally, detectives Lynnsey Diamond and Christophe Lelong were promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Bureau.
beverlypress.com
BH celebrates Hanukkah ‘light’
Beverly Hills residents gathered in Beverly Gardens Park at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 to light the menorah in honor of the second night of Hanukkah. On Twitter, Mayor Lili Bosse posted a video of the crowd, huddled around the menorah towering over their heads, cheering as the light was switched on.
beverlypress.com
Cleaning house
Mayor Karen Bass’ promise to clean up the city appears to start at home. The official residence of the Los Angeles Mayor was recently tented and fumigated prior to its newest resident moving in.
beverlypress.com
First-In Fire Foundation donates freezer to local firefighters
The First-In Fire Foundation donated a new freezer on Dec. 12 to personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Station 29, located at 4029 Wilshire Blvd. The donation was part of the foundation’s Firehouse Emergency Preparedness Freezer program, and the freezer was donated by the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council.
beverlypress.com
Holiday Dining and Events
Dine at Connie and Ted’s for a festive prix-fixe Christmas Eve feast for $80 per person. Guests can start with lobster bisque, followed by a choice of smoked ribeye or cioppino, and finish with a traditional bread pudding with bourbon sauce. Chef Sam Baxter and pastry chef Daphane DeLone are also offering festive to-go offerings to enjoy at home. Specials include fresh and wild Mexican white shrimp cocktail, smoked fish dip with crackers and a whole apple pie with cinnamon streusel topping. They also offer whole bourbon pecan pies, chocolate cookie dough, Parker House rolls and whoopee pies filled with chocolate mint or sweet potato spice. Spice your meal up with an Apartment 7A cocktail to-go kit. It consists of a small bottle of Four Roses bourbon, a bottle of rosemary agave, black walnut bitters, two lemons and printed recipe instructions. The kit serves two and costs $30. All to-go orders are available via Tock with a 48-hour pre-order requirement. Pick up is not available on Mondays or Tuesdays. 8171 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)848-CRAB.
beverlypress.com
WeHo asks for community input on roadway safety
The city of West Hollywood invites community members to share ideas and safety concerns related to the city’s roadways and sidewalks to help inform the upcoming West Hollywood Target Vision Zero Action Plan. In February 2021, the West Hollywood City Council established a goal of eliminating fatalities and severe injuries from traffic collisions on the city’s roadways. Community members are invited to share any safety concerns or problem areas they’re aware of through the city’s online public outreach tool by Jan. 31.
beverlypress.com
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse holiday hours
Open all day on Christmas Eve from noon to 10 p.m., and on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day until 9 p.m., H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is offering a specially priced $70 per person. The all-you-can-eat churrasco menu includes their usual 16 cuts of meat and sides plus an a la carte menu of add-ons like Japanese A5 wagyu beef for $100. Add a glass or bottle of biodynamic Brazilian wines. On New Year’s Eve H&H will be open with a specially priced $100 per person all-you-can-eat churrasco menu offering 16 cuts of meat and sides, plus champagne and some other menu surprises. Regular reservations and no special seating times required. Children 6 and under are free, and those ages 7-12 are half price. hhsteakhouse.com. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Ste 113, (424)284-7733 and 518 E. 7th St., (213)266-8103.
beverlypress.com
Mayor’s directive cuts red tape in building housing
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed her first executive directive on Dec. 16 to accelerate and lower the cost of building affordable housing and temporary housing. Under the directive, the city must complete the approval process for new affordable housing projects within 60 days. When construction starts, the permit, utility and certificate of occupancy process will be completed in five days for projects offering 100% affordable housing, and no more than two days for temporary housing. The executive directive came on the heels of the mayor’s emergency declaration on homelessness and her activation of the Emergency Operations Center.
beverlypress.com
Student’s comments prompt investigation at BHHS
After a student at Beverly Hills High School “verbalized some concerning thoughts,” BHUSD officials and Beverly Hills Police Department officers initiated an investigation, administering searches, interviewing witnesses and conducting threat and safety assessments, according to a Dec. 15 email to district staff, parents and students from the BHUSD.
Comments / 0