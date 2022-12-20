Dine at Connie and Ted’s for a festive prix-fixe Christmas Eve feast for $80 per person. Guests can start with lobster bisque, followed by a choice of smoked ribeye or cioppino, and finish with a traditional bread pudding with bourbon sauce. Chef Sam Baxter and pastry chef Daphane DeLone are also offering festive to-go offerings to enjoy at home. Specials include fresh and wild Mexican white shrimp cocktail, smoked fish dip with crackers and a whole apple pie with cinnamon streusel topping. They also offer whole bourbon pecan pies, chocolate cookie dough, Parker House rolls and whoopee pies filled with chocolate mint or sweet potato spice. Spice your meal up with an Apartment 7A cocktail to-go kit. It consists of a small bottle of Four Roses bourbon, a bottle of rosemary agave, black walnut bitters, two lemons and printed recipe instructions. The kit serves two and costs $30. All to-go orders are available via Tock with a 48-hour pre-order requirement. Pick up is not available on Mondays or Tuesdays. 8171 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)848-CRAB.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO