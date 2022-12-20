ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho8.com

Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
WYOMING STATE
KIVI-TV

Arctic air settles into region, dangerously cold conditions

Idaho is on the western edge of an arctic air mass that has traveled southeast through the country hitting everywhere from Texas to Florida. Our temperatures are well-below today in the region. The Treasure and Magic Valley are looking at highs in the teens, while the wind chill will cause those "feel like" temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
KIVI-TV

Arctic front hits today, dangerously cold temps expected

Today is the official start of winter with the "shortest day" of the year - winter solstice marking the point where the northern hemisphere reaches the maximum tilt away from the sun - and we've got wintry conditions to match. An arctic cold front is advancing into the region this...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
IDAHO STATE
KREM

More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
SPOKANE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
MIX 106

The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think

When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
IDAHO STATE

