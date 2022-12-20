Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas
TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
KIVI-TV
Arctic air settles into region, dangerously cold conditions
Idaho is on the western edge of an arctic air mass that has traveled southeast through the country hitting everywhere from Texas to Florida. Our temperatures are well-below today in the region. The Treasure and Magic Valley are looking at highs in the teens, while the wind chill will cause those "feel like" temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
KIVI-TV
Arctic front hits today, dangerously cold temps expected
Today is the official start of winter with the "shortest day" of the year - winter solstice marking the point where the northern hemisphere reaches the maximum tilt away from the sun - and we've got wintry conditions to match. An arctic cold front is advancing into the region this...
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats
Nearly every year, there is a boating accident in Idaho involving duck hunters or winter anglers. The post Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]
How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
kmvt
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet. The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
KXLY
How to put on tire chains before you head across the passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on traveling over the Washington or Idaho passes for the holidays, it’s more important now than ever to have snow chains handy, and know how to put them on. Without chains, you might get stuck, or even hurt because your tires...
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise
What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
FOX 28 Spokane
All of Idaho’s Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho – The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of...
