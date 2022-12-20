Read full article on original website
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Excessive force against Black man claimed in lawsuit filed against Colorado Springs police
Dalvin Gadson and his attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against three members of the Colorado Springs Police Department who are accused of using excessive force against Gadson during a traffic stop in October. At a news conference in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday morning, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the […] The post Excessive force against Black man claimed in lawsuit filed against Colorado Springs police appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Appeals court sides with sheriffs, counties in tossing detainee death lawsuit
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The state's Court of Appeals has sided with Colorado's counties and multiple sheriffs in finding Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader cannot be sued for the suicide death of a jail detainee. Unlike other wrongful death lawsuits and claims against government officials, which have a two-year...
Man convicted in bowling alley shooting gets 23 years in prison
LONE TREE, Colo. — A man who was convicted in October in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Lone Tree bowling alley that seriously injured a man was sentenced to 23 years in the Department of Corrections. Peter Le, 29, was sentenced to 20 years for a first-degree...
2 apartment fires result in evacuations of dozens of units
LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to separate apartment fires Friday morning in Littleton and Englewood. The first fire was at 8:30 a.m. in a three-story building at 5519 S. Windermere St. Crews that arrived on scene found heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SMFR.
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
You can visit the North Pole without leaving Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Santa’s Workshop is hidden in the foothills outside of Colorado Springs. Peeking above the trees at the base of Pikes Peak along U.S. 24 is a Christmas-themed amusement park and village that has been attracting families for more than 65 years. The North...
Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa on 9NEWS+
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs.
Air Force beats Baylor in chilly Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas — Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force's 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus...
