Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Newsline

Excessive force against Black man claimed in lawsuit filed against Colorado Springs police

Dalvin Gadson and his attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against three members of the Colorado Springs Police Department who are accused of using excessive force against Gadson during a traffic stop in October.  At a news conference in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday morning, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the […] The post Excessive force against Black man claimed in lawsuit filed against Colorado Springs police appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 apartment fires result in evacuations of dozens of units

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to separate apartment fires Friday morning in Littleton and Englewood. The first fire was at 8:30 a.m. in a three-story building at 5519 S. Windermere St. Crews that arrived on scene found heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SMFR.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Firefighters battle structure fire in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Englewood. At about 4:25 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of West Stanford Avenue and South Delaware Street for a report of a duplex fire, according to DFD. When crews...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa on 9NEWS+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It's almost time for Santa Claus to climb into his sleigh and take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve, all thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Air Force beats Baylor in chilly Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas — Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force's 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus...
WACO, TX
