Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
Geismar man dies in two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 928 east of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish after 2 p.m. Dec. 22. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 62-year-old Michael Head of Geismar. The initial investigation revealed that Head...
LSU football lands West Virginia, Southeastern Louisiana transfers
LSU's perusal through the transfer portal continues as it signed one and earned a commitment from another Friday. Southeastern Louisiana cornerback A'Zyrian Alexander, a two-time FCS All-American performer, signed with the Tigers. Earlier Friday morning, West Virginia senior defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson announced his commitment to transfer to LSU via his Twitter page.
Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge
Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose. According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse. Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint...
How Harold Perkins' family helped shape LSU football's freshman star
BATON ROUGE — It was Saturday, Nov. 12, and Bertha Walton was in a lot of pain. Two days earlier she had been in a bad car accident, ugly enough that her company car got totaled. It was the source of her pain, as she was still having muscle spasms more than a week later "from like my chest down to my side." She had pain medicine, but the original prescription couldn't relieve the throbbing, which meant that she had to go to urgent care for stronger medication.
Former 5-star CB and Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris commits to LSU football
BATON ROUGE - Texas A&M transfer and former 5-star cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU football, he announced on Twitter Thursday. Harris, a freshman, played 211 defensive snaps in five games with the Aggies last season, including 66 against Alabama. But, according to ESPN, the Houston, Texas native was suspended indefinitely by the team for the second half of the season after a postgame locker room incident.
