BATON ROUGE — It was Saturday, Nov. 12, and Bertha Walton was in a lot of pain. Two days earlier she had been in a bad car accident, ugly enough that her company car got totaled. It was the source of her pain, as she was still having muscle spasms more than a week later "from like my chest down to my side." She had pain medicine, but the original prescription couldn't relieve the throbbing, which meant that she had to go to urgent care for stronger medication.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO