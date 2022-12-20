ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Teenager involved in drunk driving crash already has several DUIs on her record

By Kimberly Craig
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
It was dark on the long country road where two pickup trucks crashed and rolled very early Saturday morning. Intoxicated teenagers were driving both vehicles, according to the Saint Clair County Sheriff.

One of the teenage drivers was covered in blood when she ran to a nearby house for help. And investigators said that 19-year-old does not have a valid driver's license and she already has several DUIs on her record.

"The indication was that she was in a panic because she knew that she had already had convictions for drunk driving, and she couldn't afford to get another drunk driving," said Sheriff Mat King.

The crash happened when one of the young drivers tried to pass the pickup truck being driven by another teen. Four other teenagers were passengers in the trucks.

Several teens were ejected including one who was pinned under a truck. He sustained minor injuries but another male teen suffered critical injuries and was transported to Beaumont Royal Oak where he was placed on a ventilator.

It's believed the six teenagers had been drinking at a local bar using fake identification.

Sheriff Kings said deputies went to the Berville Hotel Bar & Grill to talk to any witnesses and conduct a liquor license inspection.

Deputies discovered other minors on the premises also using fake identification and consuming alcohol. That information has been turned over to the Liquor Control Commission.

A worker at the bar declined to comment and said they doubted any manager would be interested in saying anything about the teens using fake identification to drink at their establishment.

Sheriff King said everyone involved has been cooperating with their investigation.

"There's no indication at this point that the people that were working at the bar knew that they were serving underage drinkers," he said.

The owners of the pickup trucks claim they did not give the teens permission to drive their vehicles.

The teen driving the pickup truck that caused the crash was charged with Operating while Intoxicated 3rd causing serious injury and the other driver has been charged with Operating while Intoxicated.

At last check, the teens had not been arraigned.

The alcohol-related crash took place one day after the sheriff kicked off the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Comments / 18

Teena Elzinga
3d ago

Not true kids do what they want these days. take away the cell phones the video games and the car I agree. but the babies know better make them take responsibility for their actions. JAIL and work release so they pay for their stay, damages and fines.

Reply
6
Tammy Heifner
3d ago

the article states that she was 19 years old therefore she is a legal adult. the parents job is done at 18. some kids are so rebellious there's nothing you can do but let them learn the hard way.

Reply
4
don
3d ago

really? already has several drunk driving charges?charge parents for crimes of their minor children and watch crimes plummet also public whipping would be awesome

Reply(2)
4
