Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
Interstate 90 at Albert Lea closed due to poor driving conditions
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE 8:08 a.m. Friday: I-90 west of I-35 at Albert Lea remains closed. MnDOT camera’s from Friday morning show blowing and drifting snow across the road due to the strong winds. There is no timetable for when the road may reopen as blizzard conditions are expected through much of Friday.
Multiple counties pulling plows due to blizzard conditions
(ABC 6 News) – The blizzard conditions are creating hazardous travel across the region leading plows to be pulled in multiple counties. The Floyd County, Iowa Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media that they will be pulling plows off the roads around 12:00 p.m. on Friday.
Interstate 35 closed from Albert Lea to Iowa state line
(ABC 6 News) – Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea will be closing at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. At Albert Lea, motorists will be unable to travel...
Winter storm settles in over Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – As a blizzard settles across the Midwest, officials in northern Iowa are getting prepared for whatever this storm brings. Mason City Police Department says to prepare as conditions worsen, it ensures that all vehicles in its fleet are filled with gas and are working properly.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
UPDATE: Highway 44 remains closed in Spring Grove after downtown fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News – UPDATE 4:45 a.m. Friday – MnDOT District 6 in southeast Minnesota says Hwy 44 remains closed in Spring Grove after Thursday night’s fire. Crews continue to work at the scene and MnDOT will prepare the road before reopening. There is no time estimate on when the road will be reopened.
Below zero for a long stretch
Air temps took the trip below zero at 1 AM on Thursday at Rochester International Airport. The forecast is calling for the the mercury to stay below that zero mark from now through Christmas morning. That would be a 4+ day stretch should it be achieved. Saturday afternoon is the one timeframe to watch that may break the streak. We’ll be seeing a high within striking distance of zero.
StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some
SNOW: A few flakes before noon, but heavy impactful snow begins Wednesday afternoon between 12pm - 5pm. Snow winds down later Thursday morning. 4-7" expected across the region. WIND: Northwest gusts 30-40 Thursday through Saturday, and up to 50mph on Friday. COLD: Temps will remain below zero between Thursday and...
Iowa DOT closes stretch of US 69 south of Forest City due to blowing snow, low visibility
(ABC 6 News) – Blizzard conditions are leading to hazardous travel across the area with the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) closing a stretch of US 69 in northern Iowa. The Iowa DOT has closed US 69 south of Forest City between Garner and Belmond. The Iowa DOT...
Peak Alert issued Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and there is the potential for another event from approximately 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
No overnight parking for snow removal in downtown Rochester Saturday to Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – Crews in Rochester will be removing snow from downtown area streets between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday through Tuesday, December 27. “No Parking” signs will be posted on the following streets:. 3rd Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to...
I-35 shutting down from Highway 30 to Highway 18
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Patrol says Interstate 35 will be shut down from Ames, Ia, about 30 miles north of Des Moines, all the way to Clear Lake during Friday’s low visibility. Public Resource Officer Tom Williams said a 2-car crash on the interstate had...
Keeping emergency crews safe during the snow
(ABC 6 News) – If you drive during a blizzard and have an emergency, you’re putting the people who have to come rescue in danger too. “We don’t want to become an emergency. We want to be able to respond to an emergency,” said David Friese with the Pine Island Fire Department.
911 outage affecting 157 New Richland customers home phones
(ABC 6 News) – A 9-1-1 outage in New Richland is affecting approximately 157 customers by home phone, according to Freeborn County Emergency Management. Those customers will not be able to call 9-1-1 by home phone. Cell phone coverage is not affected. Customers can also dial the non-emergency number at 507-377-5205 ext. 5.
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
Firefighters battle house fire in NE Rochester Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – Just two days before Christmas, a northeast Rochester home caught fire Friday afternoon. The call came in around 1 p.m. fpr a fire at the 5000 block of Connemara Dr NE. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. Fire...
Salvation Army Rochester to host Christmas meal for the community
(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army is once again hosting a traditional Christmas meal for the community. The dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at their downtown Social Services Center 115 First Avenue NE, Rochester, MN. The menu will consist of...
Car crash in front of Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Two cars collided at the intersection of 12th Street SW and Apache Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. According to Rochester police, at least two vehicles sustained front-end damage. The entire intersection was blocked for a period of time, police added. Mayo Clinic...
