ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'You can feel it in your bones': Wisconsinites try to beat the bitter cold

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two days before Christmas, those in southeast Wisconsin are battling sub-zero temperatures. With some starting the holiday weekend early, many had to find creative ways to beat the bitter cold. Dangerous windchills made any time outside unbearable. "You can feel it in your bones," said Tiffany...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Holiday travel impacted by winter weather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Travelers at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station found themselves rearranging their travel plans to ensure they got to their holiday destination. "I was supposed to leave Friday, but I left today because of how the weather is going to be. So, it was nice to leave today," Illinois resident Michael Kelly said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Santa Camp brings warmth and holiday cheer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday Dec 23, the cold weather had a lot of people looking for ways to warm up. One way was to gather around the fireplace at Camp Bar in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The drinks flowed and the lights shined from wall to wall as families gathered...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say

MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday

Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy