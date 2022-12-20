Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
CBS 58
What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
CBS 58
'You can feel it in your bones': Wisconsinites try to beat the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two days before Christmas, those in southeast Wisconsin are battling sub-zero temperatures. With some starting the holiday weekend early, many had to find creative ways to beat the bitter cold. Dangerous windchills made any time outside unbearable. "You can feel it in your bones," said Tiffany...
CBS 58
'Flights are crazy': Travelers at General Mitchell International face delays, some cancellations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the day before Christmas and many are still trying to get home or go see loved ones. Travelers at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport faced multiple delays and some cancellations on Saturday, Dec. 24. Some told CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White that while flying on Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
CBS 58
Holiday travel impacted by winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Travelers at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station found themselves rearranging their travel plans to ensure they got to their holiday destination. "I was supposed to leave Friday, but I left today because of how the weather is going to be. So, it was nice to leave today," Illinois resident Michael Kelly said.
CBS 58
Dangerous cold temperatures bring health concerns of frost bite, hypothermia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The arctic cold weather expected through the weekend is dangerous for anyone to be in for extended periods of time. Doctors warn people who spend too much time in the extremely cold temperatures with wind chills can develop conditions including frost bite and hypothermia. "You can...
CBS 58
Santa Camp brings warmth and holiday cheer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friday Dec 23, the cold weather had a lot of people looking for ways to warm up. One way was to gather around the fireplace at Camp Bar in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The drinks flowed and the lights shined from wall to wall as families gathered...
CBS 58
From tech toys to snacks, tips on last-minute gift shopping options for kids
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kids are infamously difficult to shop for when it comes to Christmastime, but it is not too late to pick up some fun, universally-enjoyed gifts for the children in your life. Marianne Szymanski of Toy Tips joined us on Thursday, Dec. 22 to help gift buyers...
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow. The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled! It has been replaced with a lower end Winter Weather Advisory. And that is still primarily for cold and blowing snow issues. It runs until 9am Saturday. Look...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Melo, plus cold weather pet advice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a 10 lb. puppy you should meet who may be one of the most adorable pets featured as a CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Melo!. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 23 to introduce Melo. He's only about one year old.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County and local agencies open shelters for those to stay warm during the cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- To help those without homes this weekend, an emergency warming shelter has opened near downtown, thanks to Milwaukee County and other agencies. This is one of three walk-in warming shelters in Milwaukee County -- an invaluable resource for people needing shelter during these cold temperatures. “I...
WISN
Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather. If you are an organizer of a local event or service, e-mail tips@channel3000.com to add your closing to the list.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
Snow emergency declared for Milwaukee County for Friday
A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday.
CBS 58
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
CBS 58
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
Comments / 0