Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Jalen Hurts 'Mind Games'? Cowboys Falling for Eagles QB Trick?
The Eagles are allowed to keep a mystery as to how long Jalen Hurts will be out, including as to whether he will play at the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Wants to Know: How Did the Eagles Become the Cowboys' Biggest Rival?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Texas Wants to Know teamed up with the hosts of the Philadelphia podcast, The Jawncast, to try to figure out how the tension between these two cities got so intense. According to...
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke 'Rooting For' 49ers QB Brock Purdy
After seemingly being afterthoughts, Taylor Heinicke and Brock Purdy are in the thick of the NFC playoff race for the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win
Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
T.Y.'s Turn: Cowboys Forgotten WR Jalen Tolbert, James Washington Move, Hilton Up vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has given an update on rookie Jalen Tolbert and his progress as the receiver is seemingly being pushed down the depth chart.
Detroit News
Panthers run all over Lions, putting big dent in Detroit's playoff hopes
Charlotte, N.C. — During the Detroit Lions' recent run of six wins in seven games, there had been clear keys to their success, namely forcing takeaways, taking care of the ball and stopping the run. Against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Lions failed in all three departments. The...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends
CaneSport is doing an in-depth evaluation of this year’s Miami commits to assign letter grades at each position. Today it's the TE's turn.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: 'It's going to be Gardner'
Nick Sirianni announced what we all already suspected. Sirianni said Thursday that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start for the 13-1 Eagles against the 10-4 Cowboys Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a crucial NFC East game that will go a long way toward determining the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.
Rob Ninkovich: Mike McCarthy Will Be on Hot Seat if Cowboys Lose to Eagles
Mike McCarthy hot seat watch.
Joel Embiid: Kawhi Leonard Becomes Michael Jordan in Playoffs
Joel Embiid is known to be a huge troll in the NBA, but there's one player he has a very clear level of respect for - Kawhi Leonard. Embiid has seen firsthand just how much damage Kawhi Leonard can do in the playoffs, so he gave him the ultimate sign of respect after defeating him Friday night.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: It’s too late to realistically think Odell Beckham can help us this season
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism on his Friday radio show about signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After the team’s 40-34 Christmas Eve win over the Eagles, Jones indicated the team’s pursuit of Beckham is done for this season. “Well, I think the big thing is...
Detroit News
Henning: Javier Baez's opt-out freedom — might it tempt him ahead of 2024?
In nine months and a few days, the Tigers no longer will be paying Miguel Cabrera. His contract will be up, and at age 40, he presumably will have retired, barring some form of improbable — maybe impossible — 2023 renaissance. That will leave the Tigers wearing a...
Pistons' Dwane Casey blown away by James Harden's sacrifice for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — When one thinks about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, they think buckets. They think about a ruthless scorer known as one of the best at putting the ball in the basket in NBA history. He’s a three-time scoring champ who averaged 29.6 points per game during his...
Joel Embiid, James Harden discuss their progression as duo for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers made the big trade at the 2022 deadline to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. They envisioned him teaming with Joel Embiid to form a formidable duo. Games such as Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers show just how deadly this duo...
Comments / 0