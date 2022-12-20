Grab This Year's Top Gifts For The Active Outdoorsman Or Woman In Your Life — Shop Now

Yeti; Garmin; Nature Made; Smartwool; Bose; Sea to Summit

As the holidays arrive, we are helping all you last-minute shoppers find the perfect presents for everyone on your list!

Today's specialty? Our active friends! OK! has put together the top products, from camping coolers to immune-boosting supplements, for all of your health, wellness and all-around active friends and family.

Keep scrolling to shop our product picks just in time for the holidays. You can thank us later!

THE BEST STOCKING STUFFER IDEAS FOR HIM & HER THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK

BOSE QuietComfort Earbuds II

The next generation of wireless listening. Enjoy the best in sound and noise cancellation that is perfectly yours with sound shaped to you. From “Pure Bliss” in Quiet Mode to silence out background noise to “Aware Mode,” which allows enough transparency to hear your surroundings or engage in conversation, these make a wonderful gift for everyone on the go.

BOSE

BOSE's QuietComfort Earbuds II retail for $229 at amazon.com .

Garmin Venu 2S

Keep track of all your health data with this stylish, yet sophisticated watch. With 10 days of battery life, more battery means knowing more about your overall health. Monitor sleep data, heart rate, stress tracking and so much more. This is the perfect gift for the person who wants to take control of their health and look good while doing so.

GARMIN

Garmin's Venu 2S retails for $399.99 at garmin.com .

Smartwool Intraknit™ Mid Layers

Smartwool’s Intraknit™ Mid Layers are designed to amplify movement and comfort during high performance cold weather activities. Each item has targeted mesh ventilation to keep you dry and comfortable, plus the natural benefits of Merino Wool. The 3D-knit articulation adds enhanced fit and movement, and the blended Merino fabric and ribbed knit structure provide durability.

SMARTWOOL

Smartwool's Women's Intraknit™ Merino Sport Full Zip Jacket retails for $200 at smartwool.com .

Nature Made Wellblends ImmuneMAX Fizzy Drink Mix

With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many Americans may find their immune health compromised due to changed sleep schedules, irregular eating habits, heightened stress and other issues. While proper diet and exercise are key for supporting immune health, vitamins and supplements can also play an important role in filling nutrient gaps left by diet alone.

Nature Made Wellblends ImmuneMAX Fizzy Drink Mix is a scientifically curated 3-in-1 blend with ingredients specifically targeted to support immune health. Each stick pack provides 2x the amount of Vitamin C, which functions as an antioxidant to help support the immune system by neutralizing free radicals in the body, as well as Zinc, which is a mineral that supports the body’s natural defense system and provides antioxidant support.

NATURE MADE

Nature Made's Wellblends ImmuneMAX Fizzy Drink Mix retails for $16.99 at naturemade.com .

YETI Camino 35 Carryall

Tough inside and out, the Camino 35 Carryall features deployable dividers and two interior zippered pockets. This tote bag will keep sandy wetsuits contained, protect gear from mud and puddles or makes a perfect, durable bag for hauling groceries. It’s the all-purpose, here-to-there bag for every day!

YETI

YETI's Camino 35 Carryall retails for $150 at yeti.com .

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot

For when you want more time to yourself but also enjoy a clean house — enter, this vacuum with incredible suction and mopping. First, it’s an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and floors that empties its own dustbin. Second, it’s an ultra-powerful vacuum that sonic mops hard floors at the same time that empties itself.

SHARK

Shark's AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot retails for $549 at amazon.com .

Tentree Cloud Shell Packable Puffer

This warm, planet-friendly puffer uses the most eco-friendly tech out there – like an attached pouch for easy storage and on-the-go adventures. Made with 100% recycled polyester, this jacket is made to withstand temperatures down to 32 degrees F.

TENTREE

Tentree's Cloud Shell Packable Puffer retails for $168 at tentree.com .

Sea to Summit Ascent Down Sleeping Bag

The Ascent down mummy sleeping bag redefines the meaning of versatile. Complex construction and high-quality down keep you warm when it's cold outside, while the triple-zipper Free-Flow Zip system ensures you stay cool and ventilated when the weather warms.

Shaped to allow a natural sleeping position for comfort, while light and compact enough to go anywhere.

SEA TO SUMMIT

Sea to Summit's Ascent Down Sleeping Bag retails for $369 at seatosummit.com .

Dropps Ultra Concentrated Detergent

For when your outdoor adventures leave clothes smelling, well, fresh. Dropps is a concentrated liquid laundry detergent that helps eliminate stains and odors with plant-based ingredients and versatility for varying load sizes, hand-washing clothes and pre-treating stains.

DROPPS

Dropps' Ultra Concentrated Detergent Starter Kit Stain & Odor retails for $20 at dropps.com .

Darn Tough Vermont Socks

Darn Tough is an American manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks backed up by the industry’s original unconditional guarantee for life. Darn Tough’s line of socks includes Hike, Lifestyle, Run, Snow, Athletic, Work, Hunt and Juniors’ styles. The product is distinguished from industry competitors by 100 percent USA manufacturing; exceptional comfort, durability and fit.

DARN TOUGH

Darn Tough Vermont's Barnyard Crew Lightweight Lifestyle Sock retails for $23 at darntough.com .

Oleamea Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Organic Private Select is crafted with a single-blend of Memecik olives that are cold-pressed within two hours of being hand-picked from the tree, allowing the maximum amount of polyphenols and antioxidants to be extracted. The terroir of the land high up in the hills gives it a fruity flavor, with aromatic notes of fresh cut grass and hints of green banana to perfectly balance the distinct peppery bitterness that is a common trait of high-quality oils.

A great stocking stuffer for anyone looking to elevate their culinary experience!

OLEAMEA

Oleamea's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Pack retails for $20.99 at oleamea.com .

Kevin’s Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sides and sauces on a mission to make clean eating not only taste delicious, but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help other people eat clean. Kevin's flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to 'Hack Healthy' by whipping up delicious Michelin-style meals in just five minutes. With restaurant quality ingredients and recipes, Kevin's products ring in at an approachable price point and are available online at kevinsnaturalfoods.com , on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers like Whole Foods and Costco and through Amazon and Thrive Market. With strict nutritious standards, entrees and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones.

KEVIN'S NATURAL FOODS

Kevin’s Natural Foods retail for $99 per bundle of 8 at kevinsnaturalfoods.com .