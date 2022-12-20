ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Cabrera & Jeff Timmons Admit '90s Boy Bands Have Now Formed A New 'Fraternity,' Reveal Who They'd Want To Bring On Tour Next

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
courtesy of Day After Day Productions

If you grew up listening to the radio in the '90s and '00s, then you know Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and Ryan Cabrera ruled the charts, which is one of the many reasons they've teamed up with other singers — Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), Erik-Michael Estrada ( O-Town) and Jamie Jones (All-4-One) — to go on their upcoming holiday tour, A Boy Band Christmas .

courtesy of Day After Day Productions

Since the Pop2000 tour, which Cabrera, 40, was part of, has been such a success, they figured why not go on the road altogether and add a little bit of the Christmas spirit to the setlist.

"It's cool to collaborate, and we do all have this sort of fraternity together, but we haven't experimented with it in a touring aspect with regards to the holidays. We were supposed to do a 98 Degrees tour, but Nick Lachey couldn't do it. We were thinking we had such a great experience with Ryan in the past, so when we asked him, he graciously accepted, and it sort of kept going," Timmons, 49, exclusively tells OK! .

The MY2K Tour, which featured 98 Degrees, Cabrera, O-Town and more, hadn't been done before. "People were jumping on other people's songs and doing things in a different way," the "On the Way Down" singer recalls. "This is a little different because everybody is hitting on different songs. I haven't seen something like this before, and it's really unique and special."

courtesy of Day After Day Productions

Though some of the boy bands have been pals for years, Cabrera reveals that he and Nick go way back. "I have known him the longest because when I first moved to Los Angeles, I moved in with the Simpson family . I had a rental car, and I backed into Nick's brand new BMW in front of the house, so I got to know Nick right out the gate," he quips.

"I was like, 'Nobody has to know!' But then all the alarms went off, and Nick, Jessica Simpson , Joe Simpson , Tina Simpson and Ashlee Simpson all walked out of the house. I am this 19-year-old kid, and I just backed into Nick Lachey's car. He laughed out loud and said, 'Oh my God, that's hilarious. Let's go have a beer,'" he continues.

Additionally, Timmons notes that everybody would run into one another at awards shows. "But we never got to share dressing rooms until the MY2K tour," he says.

During the show, Timmons and Cabrera sing their hits , and it's something they never take for granted. "I'm thrilled and happy," the Grammy nominee says. "We had the opportunity to record these songs, and they made us relevant. We can tour and give our families wonderful things because of them. The audience also always interprets it in a different way, so the energy is a bit different every night."

Cabrera adds, "I never get sick of playing my songs over and over because it's the last time you could ever play it. Some people may have seen us 15-20 times, but there's always people who haven't heard your songs live before. It's not about you, it's about creating a relationship with the audience in that moment and giving them something they might not have seen before."

courtesy of Day After Day Productions

Looking back on their massive careers, the former reality star is still so happy to be in the music biz . "The ups and downs can make you jaded, but in this case, with this ensemble, we're blessed to have and know each other," he says. "It's a really unique and wonderful experience for all of us to share — and now to share it with other guys."

As for who the men want to bring on next, Cabrera and Timmons both have some fun ideas. "Nick is a phenomenal singer and is the leader of our group — he's a big star, so we would love to have him be part of this," Timmons explains. "There's Nick Carter and AJ McLean , Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC ."

"I've been friends with Joey Fatone and Lance Bass for the longest time, and they're so fun to work with," Cabrera adds. "I think Nick and I are going to be doing something next month. Those guys are so close to us and all so talented. The sky is the limit!"

courtesy of Day After Day Productions

A Boy Band Christmas will feature holiday classics and a host of top tunes from their combined catalogues. For more information, click here .

