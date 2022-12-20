ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Man Arrested in October Hit-And-Run Fatality in Torrance

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TORRANCE (CNS) - A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday.

Patrick Carty, 52, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, surrendered to authorities Monday, according to Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department. He was released on bond, Martinez said.

The crash occurred at about 7:35 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Martinez said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Ford truck was driving westbound on Artesia at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck that was also traveling westbound on Artesia Boulevard," Martinez said in a statement.

"As a result of the collision, the driver in the white Ford truck lost control of their vehicle and struck a pedestrian walking on the south sidewalk of Artesia Boulevard," Martinez said. "The driver of the white Ford truck exited their vehicle and fled the scene without offering assistance to the involved parties."

Ralph Paccione, 78, of Torrance, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the Toyota truck, a 44-year-old male resident of Gardena, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries," Martinez said.

"Investigators analyzed the evidence left at the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses," Martinez said. "Based on their investigation, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Patrick Carty."

Los Angeles, CA
