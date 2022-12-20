Read full article on original website
QPD Blotter for Dec. 21, 2022
Jakiyah K Scott, 21, 300 Cedar St, Unlawful Use of Debit Card 1201 Broadway St. NTA 122. Brandon E Baker, 38, 834 N 8th St, TOF Forgery at 834 N 8th St. Lodged 109. Jessica L Flachs, 44, 1732 N 16th St, reports on 12/13/2022 her 2004 Jeep was entered and a laptop and text books were taken. 109.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 11-18, 2022
On 12/11/2022 at 9:30 PM Clark V. Wayne of Timewell struck a deer on CR 150E @ CR 1550N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 12/12/2022 at 6:55 PM Karl H. Groesch of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on Jefferson St Mt. Sterling. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00.
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
Carthage hospital delivers last baby before transitioning birthing services to Blessing Hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Deakon Charles Holtsclaw, son of Jesse and Darcy Holtsclaw, was the last baby born at Memorial Hospital’s Stork Stopp at 1 p.m. Nov. 29. Deakon weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Jesse and Darcy said they chose Memorial Hospital because of the convenience of being close to home and their great experience with Dr. Christopher Jones and the rest of the OB team with their firstborn. Decklyn, now almost 3 years old.
Missouri man dies after Jeep rollover accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Thursday in Scotland County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jason R. Gingerich, 20, Memphis, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 15 eight miles south of Memphis. The vehicle traveled off the...
Quincy Police Department chief spreads goodwill (and gift cards) through Project Christmas Cheer
Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, recently spent a couple of hours spreading goodwill throughout the city as part of Project Christmas Cheer. Stifel, a financial advisor firm in Quincy, makes a donation to the department to buy gift cards from HyVee. Yates then drives around the city and stops unsuspecting people, presenting them with a gift card.
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
Memphis man killed after being partially ejected in crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A 20-year-old man from Memphis, Mo., was killed late Thursday night after his SUV hit a deer and crashed. Around 11:30 p.m., Jason Gingerich was driving northbound on Highway 15 about eight miles south of Memphis when his Jeep Wrangler struck the deer, causing the Jeep to swerve off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturn, and partially eject the driver, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Heatherly begins to take action as interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Things are moving in the right direction following the termination of former Louisiana, MO Police Chief William Jones as the city of Louisiana found their interim police chief and he is getting right to work. At the December 12th city council meeting, an in-person interview...
2 injured in Ralls County crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Ralls County. The wreck happened around 1:10 p.m. on Route F at Missouri 154 about three miles north of Vandalia. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lakoda Gorskey of West Plains, Mo., was traveling...
Go West transit will have delayed start
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Go West transit in Macomb will have a delayed start time Friday, December 23rd. The busses will start at 9:40am and run until 6:10pm due to severe temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of north central, northwest...
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Swink retires from The Men’s Group, which will be discontinued
QUINCY — Hollis (Steve) Swink retired from The Men’s Group on Dec. 18. He has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men since 2003. As a result of his retirement, The Men’s Group is being discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal and its home base in Quincy.
Tri-State weather related closings
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The following activities, events, and services have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather:. Adair County Health Department closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 22 and be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Hannibal Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. Hannibal City Hall will...
Ralls County highway closure
Ralls County, MO (KHQA) — According to the Missouri Department of Transportation State Route A and State Route H, both in Ralls County, are closed until further notice due to weather conditions. The closure was issued at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. MoDOT is also reporting that all major highways...
Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant
QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 Coach of the Year: TANNER HORRELL, Macomb
RATIONALE: We did not lack for deserving Coach of the Year Candidates in 2022...thanks to historic and deep playoff runs made by Bowling Green, Monroe City, and most notably Camp Point Central...as well as a welcomed return to playoff form of a too long dormant Routt Catholic Program. And as...
Students in Macomb give back this holiday season
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — During a time of year when many children are thinking about what gifts they would like to get for themselves, the students of Saint Paul School in Macomb were in the giving spirit and helped other local children in need. The students, along with assistance...
Storm forces Route A and H in Ralls County to close
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Routes A and H in Ralls County are closed because of poor road conditions from the winter storm. The roads are curvy and hilly and with the amount of snow and predicted wind, the Missouri Department of Transportation si advising drivers to use stay on major roads.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
