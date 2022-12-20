ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway

David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
How to Make a Yule Log Cake for Winter Solstice

On the off chance that you haven't had enough cake and cookies already this holiday season to last a lifetime. Let me be the one to direct you to another delicious holiday-themed dessert. With the Winter Solstice happening Wednesday there will be lots of talk about Yule and the Yule...
