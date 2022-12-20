Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Shevrin Jones joins Florida council on Black males that has faced some difficulties
'He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission.'. A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad of challenges but gained a new member this week: Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.
