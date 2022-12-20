Read full article on original website
Related
NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve
An NYPD Officer was stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. The officer, identified by Mayor Eric Adams and police as Officer Lin Zhen, was stabbed in the arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Ave and East 212 St. in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, was knifed in the right arm with a knife by a 26-year-old man, cops said. EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the 26-year-old man to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. Charges are still pending. The Mayor tweeted a photo of him walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before he attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Comments / 0