2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Davis County Attorney finds officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg justified
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Attorney’s Office has found a shooting involving an Iowa State Patrol Trooper earlier this month was justified. Law enforcement said Trooper Jeremy Cole shot Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, while he was trying to escape arrest earlier this month. Hall was wanted...
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE ACCIDENTS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROLS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALL, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington man sentenced for insurance fraud
A Washington County man has been sentenced to five years’ probation for insurance fraud. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, on October 26th 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
Adair County jury finds Queen City man guilty of child molestation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An Adair County jury convicted a northeast Missouri man last week in a 2018 sex crime case. Stephen Starbuck, 61, of Queen City, was convicted Friday on one count of third-degree child molestation involving a child under the age of 14. The trial was held in...
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
