KXLY

Princess of Wales dedicates annual carol service to late Queen Elizabeth

Catherine, Princess of Wales has dedicated her annual carol service to the late Queen Elizabeth. The 40-year-old royal also said the pre-recorded service from Westminster Abbey, London – due to be shown on Christmas Eve – was also for “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Leads Royals, Including Prince Andrew, on Christmas Day Walk

King Charles led the rest of the royals, including disgraced Prince Andrew, for the family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene Church—his first attending the service as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Walking alongside wife Queen Consort Camilla, Charles led the royal group, with Prince William and Kate Middleton behind him with their three children, Prince George, breakout royal superstar Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate wore a military-style olive-green coat by Alexander McQueen and a wide-brimmed fedora hat with feather detail.Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, were also in the...
Indy100

The 7 biggest differences between Christmas in the UK and America

As has been proven time and time again there are a number of differences between America and Britain.This is no more evident than at Christmas.In America, Christmas is a huge event which everyone seems to be fully invested in.Meanwhile, in the UK some people prefer to go down the Ebenezer Scrooge route of 'bah humbug!'To demonstrate how vast these differences are here are a few examples.1. Town Christmas treesLet's start with this Christmas tree in Grimsby. \u201cGood to see Grimsby getting into the Christmas spirit.\u201d — No Context Brits (@No Context Brits) ...
KXLY

The 30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays

Today's sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of the online streaming trend. With its vast library of original content, the ubiquitous platform also remains one of the best places to binge-watch during the holidays. Among Netflix's library are some of the top-rated television shows of all time, joined by recent smash hits including "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Wednesday."
KXLY

Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be ‘very different’ without late Queen

Mike Tindall says this Christmas will be “very different” without Queen Elizabeth. The former rugby player – who is married to the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara – has admitted there will be “a lot of change” over the festive period as the royal family celebrates Christmas for the first time since the beloved queen’s death in September.
KXLY

Lupita Nyong’o dating Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o is dating Selema Masekela. The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star has made her relationship with the 51-year-old sports reporter Instagram official, with the pair both posting the same video of them snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits while Iniko’s ‘The King’s Affirmation’ plays in the background.
KXLY

Gillian Anderson defends The Crown

Gillian Anderson believes ‘The Crown’ has made the royal family “more internationally loved, celebrated and understood”. The 54-year-old actress – who played former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the drama – has defended the Netflix series against allegations it has caused hurt by digging unnecessarily into the lives of the late Queen Elizabeth and her relatives but she insisted the writers have exercised a lot of “kindness and restraint” and the show has had more of a positive impact than negative.

