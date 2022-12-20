Read full article on original website
Princess of Wales dedicates annual carol service to late Queen Elizabeth
Catherine, Princess of Wales has dedicated her annual carol service to the late Queen Elizabeth. The 40-year-old royal also said the pre-recorded service from Westminster Abbey, London – due to be shown on Christmas Eve – was also for “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.
King Charles Leads Royals, Including Prince Andrew, on Christmas Day Walk
King Charles led the rest of the royals, including disgraced Prince Andrew, for the family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene Church—his first attending the service as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Walking alongside wife Queen Consort Camilla, Charles led the royal group, with Prince William and Kate Middleton behind him with their three children, Prince George, breakout royal superstar Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate wore a military-style olive-green coat by Alexander McQueen and a wide-brimmed fedora hat with feather detail.Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, were also in the...
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
The 7 biggest differences between Christmas in the UK and America
As has been proven time and time again there are a number of differences between America and Britain.This is no more evident than at Christmas.In America, Christmas is a huge event which everyone seems to be fully invested in.Meanwhile, in the UK some people prefer to go down the Ebenezer Scrooge route of 'bah humbug!'To demonstrate how vast these differences are here are a few examples.1. Town Christmas treesLet's start with this Christmas tree in Grimsby. \u201cGood to see Grimsby getting into the Christmas spirit.\u201d — No Context Brits (@No Context Brits) ...
The 30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
Today's sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of the online streaming trend. With its vast library of original content, the ubiquitous platform also remains one of the best places to binge-watch during the holidays. Among Netflix's library are some of the top-rated television shows of all time, joined by recent smash hits including "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Wednesday."
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be ‘very different’ without late Queen
Mike Tindall says this Christmas will be “very different” without Queen Elizabeth. The former rugby player – who is married to the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara – has admitted there will be “a lot of change” over the festive period as the royal family celebrates Christmas for the first time since the beloved queen’s death in September.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
Dolly Parton has a secret song. You may have to wait 23 years to hear it.
You may have to wait for 23 years to hear this new Dolly Parton track. The iconic singer shared during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that seven years ago, she recorded a top-secret song and buried it in a time capsule to be opened in 2045.
Lupita Nyong’o dating Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong’o is dating Selema Masekela. The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star has made her relationship with the 51-year-old sports reporter Instagram official, with the pair both posting the same video of them snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits while Iniko’s ‘The King’s Affirmation’ plays in the background.
Allison Holker Boss posts for the first time since husband tWitch’s death: ‘Oh how my heart aches’
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK, text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Allison Holker Boss shared a photo of herself with late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss to Instagram on Wednesday, one week after his death by suicide. “My ONE...
Gillian Anderson defends The Crown
Gillian Anderson believes ‘The Crown’ has made the royal family “more internationally loved, celebrated and understood”. The 54-year-old actress – who played former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the drama – has defended the Netflix series against allegations it has caused hurt by digging unnecessarily into the lives of the late Queen Elizabeth and her relatives but she insisted the writers have exercised a lot of “kindness and restraint” and the show has had more of a positive impact than negative.
