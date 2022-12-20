Read full article on original website
King Charles led the rest of the royals, including disgraced Prince Andrew, for the family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene Church—his first attending the service as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Walking alongside wife Queen Consort Camilla, Charles led the royal group, with Prince William and Kate Middleton behind him with their three children, Prince George, breakout royal superstar Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate wore a military-style olive-green coat by Alexander McQueen and a wide-brimmed fedora hat with feather detail.Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, were also in the...
Catherine, Princess of Wales has dedicated her annual carol service to the late Queen Elizabeth. The 40-year-old royal also said the pre-recorded service from Westminster Abbey, London – due to be shown on Christmas Eve – was also for “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.
Mike Tindall says this Christmas will be “very different” without Queen Elizabeth. The former rugby player – who is married to the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara – has admitted there will be “a lot of change” over the festive period as the royal family celebrates Christmas for the first time since the beloved queen’s death in September.
Prince Andrew’s office is being removed from Buckingham Palace. The disgraced Duke of York – who stepped back from public duty three years ago after being accused of sexual assault – retained a skeleton staff at the official home of the royal family, but he has reportedly now been told to move on and not use the London property as an address for correspondence.
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
